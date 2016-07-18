Starbucks

Starbucks the Latest to Block Pornography from Public Wi-Fi Networks

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Starbucks the Latest to Block Pornography from Public Wi-Fi Networks
Image credit: Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Contributor
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In 2014, Enough is Enough, alongside of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, launched a “National Porn Free Wi-Fi” campaign, which focused largely on Starbucks and McDonald’s public Wi-Fi networks -- this week marks a victory for the campaign.

McDonald’s announced Thursday that it would be filtering pornographic and other unnecessary content on its public Wi-Fi at all locations in the U.S.

“McDonald’s is committed to providing our customers with a safe environment, and we took the issues raised by Enough is Enough under advisement,” McDonald’s Media Relations says. “We are pleased to share that Wi-Fi filtering has been activated in the majority of McDonald’s nearly 14,000 restaurants nationwide, improving upon the restaurant experience for our customers.”

Related: 20 McDonald's Facts That May Surprise You

Starbucks wasn’t far behind, announcing Friday that the company would begin filtering out pornographic content as well.

"Once we determine that our customers can access our free Wi-Fi in a way that also doesn't involuntarily block unintended content, we will implement this in our stores," said a Starbucks spokesperson to CNN Money. "In the meantime, we reserve the right to stop any behavior that interferes with our customer experience, including what is accessed on our free Wi-Fi."

Enough Is Enough and the National Center on Sexual Exploitation received 50,000 signatures and partnered with 75 organizations to bring the change, according to Enough is Enough’s website.

"We are pleased by Starbucks' decision to make its stores safer for families and children by pursuing an effective WiFi filtering solution," Donna Rice Hughes, President of Enough Is Enough, says in a press release.

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation hopes that the decision will decrease the amount of children who are exposed to pornography at an early age.

“Twenty seven percent of young adults first saw pornography before the age of puberty, which is alarming considering the fact that pornography is linked to decreased brain matter, compulsive use disorders, and sexual aggression,” Haley Halverson, director of communications for the National Center on Sexual Exploitation says.

Don’t worry, you will still be able to get all of that homework done, uninterrupted. “Thanks to unprecedented advancements in technology, we know that quality internet filtering services are more than capable of excluding pornography without blocking access to legitimate health or educational materials,” Halverson says.  

Related: Crowdsource Your Way to Free Wi-Fi Everywhere

 
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starbucks

This Starbucks Executive Shares How Your Company Can Make a Positive Social Impact

Starbucks

Did Starbucks Make a Cameo on 'Game of Thrones'?

Starbucks

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz Says He's Considering a 2020 Run 'to Restore Dignity and Honor Back in the Oval Office'