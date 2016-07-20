PokéDriver Hits Cop Car (Video)

July 20, 2016 3 min read

You have likely heard about all of the trouble that Pokémon Go has caused since its release on July 6 -- but this incident takes the cake.

The Baltimore police department posted this video Tuesday night after a driver playing Pokémon Go crashed into a parked police cruiser.

#PokemonGO is not all fun and games. Here is a video of a distracted driver who struck one of our cars. #PlaySafe pic.twitter.com/kOTfbTcILo — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 19, 2016

The man is seen getting out of the car saying, “That’s what I get for playing this dumb ass game.”

And he’s right, it’s pretty bad, but he apparently isn’t the only one who’s been playing the augmented reality game behind the wheel. Transportation departments around the country are warning people that playing Pokémon Go while driving is dangerous.

Did you see this? @MassDOT is reminding drivers to NEVER #Pokemon and drive! pic.twitter.com/fnJeeEiqbU — Brittany Murphy (@BrittMurphyWMN) July 14, 2016

Don't #PokemonGO and drive. That's the message from the @MDXway on the 836 heading westbound in Miami. pic.twitter.com/AMwDoHtlvS — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) July 18, 2016

Police departments are also getting on board, noting the dangers of playing in the driver’s seat.

What do you get when you mix driving & Pokémon Go? $325 and 4 Demerit Points. Police detect 2 drivers in 1 hour. pic.twitter.com/PaIwIRVCa5 — NSW Police (@nswpolice) July 14, 2016

Enjoy #PokemonGo, but please be aware of your surroundings and don't play it while driving. https://t.co/rb4ZQmmkOG via @latimes — Denver Sheriff (@DenverSheriff) July 18, 2016

A push notification within the game warns players to watch their surroundings

