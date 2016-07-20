Pokémon

PokéDriver Hits Cop Car (Video)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
PokéDriver Hits Cop Car (Video)
Image credit: Yasser AL-Zayyat/Stringer | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Contributor
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You have likely heard about all of the trouble that Pokémon Go has caused since its release on July 6 -- but this incident takes the cake.

Related: The 5 Most Ridiculous Pokémon Go Stories of the Week

The Baltimore police department posted this video Tuesday night after a driver playing Pokémon Go crashed into a parked police cruiser.

 

The man is seen getting out of the car saying, “That’s what I get for playing this dumb ass game.”

Related: 8 Weird Reasons Pokémon Go Isn't the Game Craze We're Used To

And he’s right, it’s pretty bad, but he apparently isn’t the only one who’s been playing the augmented reality game behind the wheel. Transportation departments around the country are warning people that playing Pokémon Go while driving is dangerous.

 

 

Police departments are also getting on board, noting the dangers of playing in the driver’s seat.

 

 

 

A push notification within the game warns players to watch their surroundings

 

If you absolutely must play Pokémon Go in the car, actor Daniel Franzese has a solution: 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Pokémon

Pokémon Go Fest Was a Disaster

Pokémon

3 Amazing Effects of Pokémon Go, Which Is Now a Year Old

Pokémon

What Pokémon Go Can Teach You About Creating Buzz