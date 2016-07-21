Self-Driving Cars

China Bans Autonomous Car Testing (for Now)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
China Bans Autonomous Car Testing (for Now)
Image credit: PC Mag
Contributing Writer
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

China is putting the brakes on self-driving car testing.

The country's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology drafted new regulations on self-driving car testing in the country, but until they're approved, the government has warned companies not to try it out, according to Bloomberg, which obtained a copy of the draft.

Self-driving cars are quickly becoming a hot commodity in the auto world as companies from Google to Mercedes-Benz try out the technology in the US, Europe and elsewhere. There's no timeline on when China might approve its rules, Bloomberg says, but as auto makers eye autonomous car rollouts in the next decade, time is of the essence if China wants to keep up.

Major car makers like BMW have already made plans to test self-driving cars in China. In April, Volvo said it would begin negotiations with Chinese cities that want to test Volvo's autonomous cars using local drivers. The company wanted to use up to 100 cars to see how they work in everyday road conditions.

In December, China's Baidu also announced that its self-driving car -- a modified BMW 3 Series -- successfully completed testing on mixed roads under various environmental conditions. The 19-mile test drive route began at Baidu's Beijing headquarters and covered the G7 highway, Fifth Ring Road and Olympic Park, before looping back to the starting point.

In the US, semi-autonomous car technology has come under fire following the fatal accident of a Tesla Model S in Autopilot mode. Tesla has denied any wrongdoing, reiterating that Autopilot is semi- and not fully autonomous and promising an upgrade soon, but regulators are investigating.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Self-Driving Cars

What's the Scariest Thing About Driverless Cars? Hint: It's Not the Price.

Self-Driving Cars

Waymo Gets First Permit to Test Fully Driverless Cars in California

Self-Driving Cars

If the Feds Don't Act, Expect More Autonomous Car Accidents