Say Farewell to VHS (If You Hadn't Already)

July 21, 2016

This story originally appeared on Engadget



The last company that still makes VHS players will reportedly cease production of the technology at the end of July. The news comes from Japan's Nikkei, which claims that Funai has decided to call it quits long after everyone pulled out of the game. The firm has decided to bow out after sourcing the components necessary to build the devices became too difficult to continue. Oh, and the fact that it's 2016 and VHS is about as useful a format as wax cylinders in an age of lossless digital transfer. Despite this, 750,000 of the players were sold worldwide, the majority probably going to hipsters who say that they can only appreciate Terminator 2 with tracking lines.