Daniel Cooper

Tesla
Tesla Made 5,031 Model 3s in a Week
Elon Musk's ambitious targets have been met, half a year after he said they would.
The Boring Company
Elon Musk's Boring Company Will Build a High-Speed Link in Chicago
The Chicago Express Loop will connect O'Hare Terminals 1-3 with Block 37.
Craigslist
Craiglist Blocks Personal Ads to Protest Anti Sex-Trafficking Law
It wants to bring them back 'some day,' but can't under the current legal regime.
Lawsuit Claims Google Failed to Prevent Sexual Harassment
Loretta Lee, a former rising star at the company, recounts tales of serial sexual harassment.
Sony
Sony's Turnaround Strategy Is Working
Five years ago, CEO Kaz Hirai wanted Sony to be a leader in imaging and games, now he got his wish.
Facebook Is Trying to Make Clicktivism Worth Something
By offering up the details of your local political representative for you to contact directly.
Wearables
These Subtle Smart Gloves Turn Sign Language Into Words
The research project comes from Taiwan's University of Science and Technology.
Apple
Apple Is On a Mission to Only Use Recycled Materials
Apple wants to end the practice of using mined raw materials like aluminum and gold in its products.
Apple
A Future Apple Watch Could Be Essential for Diabetics
According to CNBC, Apple has a secretive team working on blood sugar monitoring.
Apple
Apple Accused of Intentionally Breaking FaceTime on iOS 6
A California lawsuit alleges the company broke the protocol to save money.
SpaceX
SpaceX's Has Successful Comeback Launch
It's back to business for Elon Musk's spaceflight company.
Virgin Galactic
Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Returns to the Skies After Two Years
The VMS Eve and VSS Unity flew in 'captive carry' mode for almost four hours over the Mojave desert.
Movies
Say Farewell to VHS (If You Hadn't Already)
Reports out of Japan say the last producer of VHS players is calling it quits.
Uber
Alphabet Proposes Scrapping Buses in Favor of Ubers
According to proposals for Columbus, Ohio, public transportation subsidies would instead be handed to ride-sharing services.
Larry Page
Google's Larry Page Is Secretly Developing a Flying Car
A lengthy report from Bloomberg says that he invests in two startups that are competing against each other to develop the technology.