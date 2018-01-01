Daniel Cooper

Tesla Made 5,031 Model 3s in a Week
Tesla Made 5,031 Model 3s in a Week

Elon Musk's ambitious targets have been met, half a year after he said they would.
3 min read
Elon Musk's Boring Company Will Build a High-Speed Link in Chicago
Elon Musk's Boring Company Will Build a High-Speed Link in Chicago

The Chicago Express Loop will connect O'Hare Terminals 1-3 with Block 37.
4 min read
Craiglist Blocks Personal Ads to Protest Anti Sex-Trafficking Law
Craiglist Blocks Personal Ads to Protest Anti Sex-Trafficking Law

It wants to bring them back 'some day,' but can't under the current legal regime.
2 min read
Lawsuit Claims Google Failed to Prevent Sexual Harassment
Lawsuit Claims Google Failed to Prevent Sexual Harassment

Loretta Lee, a former rising star at the company, recounts tales of serial sexual harassment.
3 min read
Sony's Turnaround Strategy Is Working
Sony's Turnaround Strategy Is Working

Five years ago, CEO Kaz Hirai wanted Sony to be a leader in imaging and games, now he got his wish.
2 min read
Facebook Is Trying to Make Clicktivism Worth Something
Facebook Is Trying to Make Clicktivism Worth Something

By offering up the details of your local political representative for you to contact directly.
1 min read
These Subtle Smart Gloves Turn Sign Language Into Words
These Subtle Smart Gloves Turn Sign Language Into Words

The research project comes from Taiwan's University of Science and Technology.
2 min read
Apple Is On a Mission to Only Use Recycled Materials
Apple Is On a Mission to Only Use Recycled Materials

Apple wants to end the practice of using mined raw materials like aluminum and gold in its products.
3 min read
A Future Apple Watch Could Be Essential for Diabetics
A Future Apple Watch Could Be Essential for Diabetics

According to CNBC, Apple has a secretive team working on blood sugar monitoring.
2 min read
Apple Accused of Intentionally Breaking FaceTime on iOS 6
Apple Accused of Intentionally Breaking FaceTime on iOS 6

A California lawsuit alleges the company broke the protocol to save money.
3 min read
SpaceX's Has Successful Comeback Launch
SpaceX's Has Successful Comeback Launch

It's back to business for Elon Musk's spaceflight company.
2 min read
Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Returns to the Skies After Two Years
Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Returns to the Skies After Two Years

The VMS Eve and VSS Unity flew in 'captive carry' mode for almost four hours over the Mojave desert.
2 min read
Say Farewell to VHS (If You Hadn't Already)
Say Farewell to VHS (If You Hadn't Already)

Reports out of Japan say the last producer of VHS players is calling it quits.
1 min read
Alphabet Proposes Scrapping Buses in Favor of Ubers
Alphabet Proposes Scrapping Buses in Favor of Ubers

According to proposals for Columbus, Ohio, public transportation subsidies would instead be handed to ride-sharing services.
3 min read
Google's Larry Page Is Secretly Developing a Flying Car
Google's Larry Page Is Secretly Developing a Flying Car

A lengthy report from Bloomberg says that he invests in two startups that are competing against each other to develop the technology.
2 min read
