A new analysis gives insight into the employee experience at some of the largest companies in the U.S.

It's no secret that tech roles often come with major benefits — from the potential to work in a remote or hybrid capacity to attractive compensation packages scarcely seen in other industries. A newly graduated software engineer can expect to earn between $156,000 and $223,000 per year at Amazon or $207,000 to $297,000 per year at Apple, according to data from Glassdoor, a website that compiles anonymous workplace reviews.

Although pay is an important factor for U.S. workers, it's not the only one that matters. Burnout continues to be a widespread and rising problem in the U.S. workforce. Recent research from U.S. automaker Ford showed that the majority of Americans would take a pay cut for better work-life balance, and a 2021 study from employee well-being and engagement organization Limeade revealed burnout as the No. 1 reason workers left their former employers.

