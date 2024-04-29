Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Did you know that Mother's Day is around the corner? If you're embarrassed to answer the question honestly, don't waste any more time risking missing out on the one day a year set aside to honor those who gave us life. Even the busiest entrepreneur or businessperson can keep a balanced life and stay connected with those who are important to them.



With this limited-time Mother's Day Special, you can get 2 Dozen Farmer's Color Choice Roses shipped to your front door for only $49.99 (reg. $86). The deal features long-stem roses hand-picked by Rose Farmers™, which promises a variation of colors and beautifully curated bouquets.



This deal is good for anywhere in the Continental U.S. but, unfortunately, does not extend to Alaska or Hawaii. It promises the freshest roses possible, making delivering an unforgettable Mother's Day gift easy, even if you live far apart.



This is a voucher deal, which means that after purchase, you'll have to redeem it with the Rose Farmers website to arrange your included delivery. They recommend seeing this process through before Noon EST on May 7th to ensure delivery by Mother's Day. But of course, the sooner, the better when it comes to arranging the shipping.



This unique and special deal is rated an average of 5/5 stars among verified purchasers. One recent review reads, "The roses are beautiful and remain in bloom for an extended period of time."

Don't miss out on this limited-time Mother's Day pricing, get a voucher for two Dozen (24) Farmer's Color Choice Roses to be shipped to your (or mom's) front door for only $49.99 (reg. $86).

