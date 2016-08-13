Late Summer Reading List for Entrepreneurs, Disruptors and Innovators

August 13, 2016 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Summer is in full swing and naturally a perfect time to catch up on some reading. In business, regardless of vertical, you must read to maximize success as a leader. According to researc the heavy-hitting CEO’s all habitually read. For example, Warren Buffett reads six hours per day, Bill Gates reads 50 books per year and Mark Cuban reads three hours every day.

Related: Excel by Learning the Secret to 'Power Reading'

Here is my go to list of must-reads. A few are sports business themed, a couple slated for the entrepreneur, some are on disruptive innovation, others on general leadership -- regardless of focus, all are a valued addition to your bookshelf.

Related: 9 Success Habits of Wealthy People That Cost Nothing

"Growth Hacker Marketing: A Primer on the Future of PR, Marketing, and Advertising" by Ryan Holiday. Next generation marketing strategy to reach the most people possible despite modest budgets. The book examines case studies of the companies that do it best i.e Facebook, Dropbox, Airbnb and Twitter.

"The Wisdom of Wooden: My Century On and Off the Court" by John Wooden with Steve Jamison. Finished just weeks before Wooden’s passing, the book is jam-packed with leadership lessons from the greatest coach in sports history.

"Sports Publicity: A Practical Approach" by Joe Favorito. One of the most accomplished and well respected professionals in the field of sports and entertainment communications brings us functional essentials on messaging, communication, and growth. Focused on sports business but easily extended to any industry with great best practices.

"Modern Monopolies: What It Takes to Dominate the 21st Century Economy" by Alex Moazed and Nicholas L. Johnson. Delves into the business model of platforms, persuasive design and more. Companies like Google, Snapchat, Tinder, Amazon and Uber all are analyzed.

"Quitter: Closing the Gap Between Your Day Job & Your Dream Job" by Jon Acuff. The author advances a contrarian point of view on quitting; that it is good and should be done often. Moving on from one situation in order to achieve goals is the premise.

"Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us" by Daniel H. Pink. The book dispels myths on assumed motivators like money and fame. Instead, posits that learning, creating and bettering ourselves is most powerful.

"How to Win at the Sport of Business: If I Can Do It, You Can Do It" by Mark Cuban. The Dallas Mavericks owner shares his experiences in business and tells of his rags-to-riches story. The book contains unconventional but effective ideas on how entrepreneurs can gain an edge.

Related: How Reading Books Reduces Stress and Makes You Smarter at the Same Time