The Power of Positive Self-Talk and Visualization with Super Bowl Champ Steve Weatherford

I met my brother from another mother Steve Weatherford last fall on the Summit at Sea cruise.

Little did I know we would become the kind of friends that FaceTime each other constantly, work out together whenever we’re in the same town and goof off like high school kids.

You’ve already heard Steve on two previous 5 Minute Fridays on The School of Greatness, so he doesn’t need a huge introduction.

But what you may not know about him is that he is a NFL Superbowl Champion who is the best punter in the world -- and yet he chose to retire early.

He is a devoted husband and father of 4 kids who mean everything to him.

And he’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever met. Not just in the gym. (But yes, for sure in the gym.)

Of course, I openly admit I also have a huge man crush on his body.

When he came into town last weekend, I insisted he stay at my place and we got to hang out all weekend.

I wanted him to come on the podcast for a full episode so that all of you could get to know him like I have and get inspired to be your very best.

Welcome to the incredibly positive mind and huge heart of Steve Weatherford in Episode 356.

