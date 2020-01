Panasonic to Raise Funds for Tesla Plant

July 29, 2016 1 min read

Japan's Panasonic Corp. said on Friday it would raise up to 400 billion yen ($3.86 billion) in corporate bonds, partly because it needs to bring forward its investment in a Tesla Motors Inc. battery factory.

Panasonic plans to respond to brisk demand for the electric car maker's upcoming Model 3 sedan, Senior Managing Director Hideaki Kawai told reporters after the company reported earnings.

"In the near term, strategic investment (from the money raised) would be mostly in Tesla's Gigafactory. There is a need to speed up investment," Kawai said.

