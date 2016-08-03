Sports

How Sports Education Brings Forth Entrepreneurial Qualities

These qualities cannot be taught through lectures. They can only be experienced and internalized.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Sports Education Brings Forth Entrepreneurial Qualities
Image credit: shutterstock
Co-Founder & CEO at EduSports
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Becoming an entrepreneur is often easier than staying an entrepreneur. Many entrepreneurs drop out in the 1st couple of years after finding that the going is tougher than they thought it would be.

The broad range of entrepreneurial qualities fall in the following categories:

  1. Vision: Spotting a gap in the market. Articulating a compelling vision. Getting others (team members, customers and investors) to believe in the vision.
  2. Discipline: Staying with the vision in spite of difficulties.Executing on various aspects of the business (new product development, sales, marketing, delivery, collections etc). Every day.
  3. Responsiveness: Adjusting the vision and product features based on feedback from the market (customers/team/investors)

These qualities cannot be taught through lectures. They can only be experienced and internalised.

Sports Education gives a great, fun way of developing these entrepreneurial qualities. Here’s how:

Vision

Spotting the gap in the market:

  • As you play more people, you start seeing a range of movements and strategies. Based on the wide range, you start developing a mental model that helps you predict your next opponent’s moves. Hence, you get better at spotting the gap.
  • When you play a game, you have to predict what your opponent is going to do. And then make a move by spotting a gap in your opponent’s defence/strategy. In the beginning, you might fail at this but over time, you start getting better at spotting the gaps by predicting the opponent’s movement and strategy.

Articulating a compelling vision:

  • If you believe in your strategy, you will articulate why that strategy makes sense to the rest of your team. You will fail occasionally at articulating your vision and that will help you do it better the next time…especially if you lost!

Getting others to believe in the vision:

  • During play, you realise that the Idea & therefore the team has to win! You don’t always have to get the accolades.
  • While playing, you learn that not everyone takes your word for it. And you realise that the messenger is as important as the message! Sometimes, you have to get others to articulate your vision.
  • Sometimes, you can convince people with logic. Sometimes, with your enthusiasm and passion. Sometimes, with both.

Discipline:

  • During play, you realise that the only way you get better is through practice. And disciplined practice. Build on what is working. Fix what is not working. Go out and try it in a game. Repeat.
  • Practice irrespective of rain, cold, heat…whatever.
  • Maintain a balance between play and education.
  • Maintain a balance between developing your fitness, your skills and your strategies.
  • You also notice that your competitors and your team members get better through practice while you fall behind if you don’t practice enough.

Responsiveness:

  • You go into a game with a strategy. And find that it is failing in the beginning. Your opponents are thrashing you. A change is required. Else the game will be over very soon. No time for market research and thinking through stuff. Tweak your plans. See what works. Do more of that. If it doesn’t, try something else. If you don’t, you are out.
  • You have practised in a certain environment (playing surface, equipment, weather, noise levels, atmosphere etc). And you have to play in a different environment now. You have to respond to this quickly. And adapt.
  • You learn quickly that it is not survival of the fittest. But survival of the fastest to adapt!

What does Sports Education do to enable such experiences?

  1. Inclusive experiences: Get everyone to play. Not just the talented folks.
  2. Age-appropriate& sufficient quantity of playing equipment: To help provide positive sporting experiences that engages everyone as per their age.
  3. Structured lesson plans: Planned curriculum that ensures everyone develops the right fitness & skills.
  4. Assessments: Individual assessment of sports skills & fitness so that each person can improve based on their current status on various parameters.
  5. 5.Makes the best use of available space & time: Lesson plans that embrace the space & time constraints.

 Entrepreneurs play with ideas. Let’s develop more entrepreneurs through play! J

 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Sports

[#BlackMamba] Kobe Bryant: The Legend Will Live On

Sports

The Tennis Champion Who Serves Others

Sports

How Olympic Swimmer Rehan Poncha Completed His First Inning & Reinvented Himself