How Women Are Catching the Action in Rio (Infographic)

How Women Are Catching the Action in Rio (Infographic)
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A survey of 3,992 women found that more than half of female viewers in the United States plan on tuning into the Rio Olympic games, but how will they watch the action?

Three quarters of the surveyed women said they plan to watch their favorite events on live television. They are most looking forward to watching gymnastics, swimming, diving, volleyball and basketball.

Women are feeling optimistic about this year’s competitors, with 60 percent believing that Team USA will win as many gold medals as they did in 2012.

See more interesting findings about how women are keeping an eye on Team USA in this infographic, brought to you by Influenster, a product discovery and reviews platform.

Related: 12 Inspirational Moments From the Olympics

 
 

