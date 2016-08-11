Arianna Huffington to Leave Huffington Post

August 11, 2016 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Reuters



Huffington Post co-founder Arianna Huffington said on Thursday she would leave the company to focus on running her new venture, health and wellness startup Thrive Global.

"I thought HuffPost would be my last act. But I've decided to step down as HuffPost's editor-in-chief to run my new venture, Thrive Global," she tweeted.

Thrive Global, which will offer services to companies to improve the well-being of their employees, recently closed a Series A funding round ahead of a launch in the fall.

Verizon Communications Inc. owns the Huffington Post through AOL, which bought the liberal American online news aggregator and blog for $315 million in February 2011.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)