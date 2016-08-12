Growing a Business

Here Are the Best Cities to Run a Socially-Conscious Startup

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Here Are the Best Cities to Run a Socially-Conscious Startup
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

For many entrepreneurs, it isn’t enough to only solve one problem -- they want to change the world. And when launching a business, a social mission embedded in the company’s DNA can be a selling point for customers, investors and prospective employees.

But it’s one thing to just state your mission, and another to be able to realize it. To that end, a recent study from Halcyon Incubator and Capital One identified some key factors that help socially-minded business owners succeed.

Related: When Should Entrepreneurs Pursue a Social Good?

The researchers found the there are four integral pieces needed to create a social enterprise with longevity: access to all types of funding, a high quality of life in the location where the business is based, a government regulatory system that is helpful and receptive to the idea and a strong bench of employees, mentors and advisors.

In surveying 388 social entrepreneurs around the country, Washington, D.C. is ranked as the number-one U.S. city for social enterprise, followed by San Francisco, Austin, Texas, Boston and Seattle.

Related: Social Entrepreneurship Has Unexpected Benefits for the Bottom Line

Forty-seven percent of the participants said that they selected a city to start their business because they were already living there. But the researchers also found a link between the quality of life of the locale and the caliber of employee and mentors available, noting that areas that were home to a lot of universities -- such as northern California and the Boston area -- often met both of those criteria.

New York was ranked number one for access to funding and Austin had the best overall quality of life. Washington, D.C., had the highest rating for a regulatory environment, while 76 percent of Boston entrepreneurs said that they considered the city’s government to be helpful to social entrepreneurs in terms of access and ease of use. Only 42 percent of San Francisco entrepreneurs said the same. And while San Francisco’s government was among the lowest ranked, the researchers awarded the city the top rating for human capital.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growing a Business

From Walnuts to Wall Street: Brandon Dawson Is on a Mission to Help Businesses Scale to 10X Levels

Growing a Business

Taking on a Much Bigger Rival in a Hyper-Competitive Segment? Try a Move From This Playbook.

Growing a Business

Even Experts Need Mentorship to Reach Their Full Potential