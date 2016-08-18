Airlines

Senators to Airlines: What's Up With the Computer Outages?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Senators to Airlines: What's Up With the Computer Outages?
Image credit: Shutterstock
Contributing Writer
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Frequent fliers aren't the only ones fed up with airline computer outages. In the wake of delays due to recent glitches with the systems of Southwest and Delta Air Lines, two US senators are asking for answers.

"We are concerned with recent reports indicating that airlines' IT systems may be susceptible to faltering because of the way they are designed and have been maintained," Democratic Sens. Edward J. Markey of Massachusetts and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut wrote in a letter to more than a dozen airlines.

 

Delta flights were grounded earlier this month after "a critical power control module at our Technology Command Center malfunctioned, causing a surge to the transformer and a loss of power," according to COO Gil West. Southwest, meanwhile, had to cancel hundreds of flights last month after its website went down.

In their letters, Markey and Blumenthal "inquire about safeguards and backups in place within airline IT systems to protect against power outages, cyberattacks and other hazards," they said in a statement. They also "ask the airlines about policies that would allow passengers to be rebooked on another airline or on a different mode of transportation in the event of irregular operations caused by the airlines, as well as about their reimbursement and compensation policies."

Airline mergers are not helping the situation, they continued. "Now that four air carriers control approximately 85 percent of domestic capacity, all it takes is one airline to experience an outage and thousands of passengers could be stranded, resulting in missed business meetings, graduations, weddings, funerals and other prepaid events."

The senators' letter includes several queries, including how many times technology has caused an outage to air traffic, what safeguards are in place when systems fail, and the current state of the airline's IT system. They have asked the airline CEOs to respond to their queries by Sept.16.

Airlines that received the letter include American Airlines, Delta Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Alaska Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Allegiant Air, Virgin America, Sun Country Airlines and Island Air Hawaii.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Airlines

American Airlines Adds Wi-Fi to Its Entire Domestic Fleet

Airlines

Tip Your Flight Attendant? Huh? Frontier Airlines Is Asking You to Do Just That.

Airlines

Did Ann Coulter's Twitter Tirade Break a Law?