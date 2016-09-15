Bootstrapping

4 Ways to Surviving the Bootstrapping Years

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
4 Ways to Surviving the Bootstrapping Years
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Co-founder and CEO, Infusionsoft
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In business school, you’re taught to write a plan, raise capital and then execute on your vision. This process isn’t really the way things work out in the real world, though. startups can quickly find that angel investors or venture capital firms aren’t willing to invest in a company that hasn’t bootstrapped themselves for a substantial portion of the time. This situation isn’t always the case, but it is something entrepreneurs should consider.

As an entrepreneur, I believe there are lots of valuable lessons to be learned from bootstrapping a company. At Infusionsoft we self-funded for years. We eventually secured $127 million over four rounds of venture capital funding, but the early years made us push ourselves and get creative. I believe the lessons learned back then are still relevant today, and arguably even more important. That’s why I believe not immediately seeking outside funding is something entrepreneurs should think about -- it may be a difficult path but the lessons learned from it can be integral to long-term success.

Related: Bootstrapping Is Much More Fun Than Investors

If you decide to go the bootstrapping route, here are four survival tips I learned from our early Infusionsoft years:

1. Customers are your lifeblood.

You quickly learn when you don’t have a large war chest backing you that your customers are what keep you afloat -- they pay the bills. You should cherish each and every one of your customers. Because of this, we have a culture built on a foundation of a service-first philosophy. If you work at Infusionsoft, it is engrained from day one that serving and delighting customers are the top priority.

2. Master the art of the sale.

Without heaps of cash on reserve, you need to be able to make sales. Above all else, sales are the key driver for a business’ performance. Needing to master sales to stay alive ultimately led me to understand better not only what I was capable of but just how much sales strategies are integral to business.

Related: 7 Ways to Bootstrap Your Business to Success

3. Control your expenses.

When your company is running solely off the sales you’re bringing in, you need to keep your costs in check to keep the business alive. Necessities can often feel like luxuries, and you have to develop a keen eye for distinguishing the two. There are so many ups and downs during the early years of a business and being loose with expenses can quickly bring your company to a grinding halt.

4. Track your metrics.

Without a safety net, you have to understand your key business drivers on a granular level. Measure your key metrics to the life of your business -- leads, conversion, retention, etc. -- under a magnifying glass at all times. Doing this will help you dial into what it takes for your business to be in a healthy place.

Related: The 10 Bootstrapping Mantras to Quick Cash

Bootstrapping makes you tough. It forces your company to prove itself day in and day out. It gives you clarity into your company's real purpose. When the time comes to talk to investors, having those years of experience under your belt will be evidence of your viability and give you a great advantage in negotiating terms.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Bootstrapping

5 Leading Entrepreneurs Share Their Best Advice for Bootstrapping a Business

From Unemployment to CEO: 4 Things This Mom Did to Turn Her Passion Into a Thriving Business

Bootstrapping

Why Bootstrap? Because You Can't Succeed Unless You Persevere