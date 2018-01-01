Clate Mask

Clate Mask

Guest Writer
Co-founder and CEO, Infusionsoft
Recognized as a visionary leader in the small-business community, Clate Mask has been educating and inspiring entrepreneurs for more than a decade. As CEO of Infusionsoft, Mask is leading the company on its mission to create and dominate the market of sales and marketing for small businesses.

More From Clate Mask

When Pivoting Becomes a Pitfall
Pivots

Whatever your problem was, a pivot done badly has big potential for making it worse.
3 min read
Preparing for the Next Stage of Growth
Growth Strategies

What to do when your business hits a plateau.
5 min read
4 Ways to Surviving the Bootstrapping Years
Bootstrapping

Bootstrapping makes you tough and forces your company to prove itself day in and day out.
3 min read
Dotting the I's: Why Intuit QuickBooks Is a Role Model for Serving Small Business
Role Models

Everyone looking to serve the small business market can study Intuit's three key principles for success.
5 min read
The 7 Deadly Sins of Growth Companies
Growth Strategies

Know the things that can inhibit your growth and be smart about overcoming them.
4 min read
How to Attract The Interest You Want in Your Business
Ready for Anything

Learn the five laws of business attraction to bring in leads and eventually convert them into paying customers.
4 min read
The 5 Worst Pieces of Advice I Got While Building a $100 Million Company
Startup Advice

Don't get emotionally attached to employees. Automate customer service. Don't take on any debt. Huh?
5 min read
Challenges Evolve Differently During the 5 Stages of a Growing Small Business
Small Business Growth

There is no one-size-fits-all in the world of small business. Definitions need to be clearer in order for a company to weather the storms of expansion.
7 min read
Catch Me If You Can: How to Get Sales Leads to Chase You
Ready for Anything

Authority, automation and good listening skills are key in getting prospects to come to you instead of the other way around.
6 min read
How Strategic Planning Transforms Chaos Into Confidence
Strategic Planning

Setting goals, making a plan to achieve them and regularly checking progress is just common sense but the confidence it creates is magical.
5 min read
Dear Younger Me: 4 Smart Things That Would Have Changed My Small Business Life
Starting a Business

"Never, never, never give up" is a good place to start.
6 min read
Why Small Business Is Personal -- Not Local
Small Businesses

In this global economy, success has no boundaries or geographical limitations -- no matter how small or large your company.
5 min read
Passion, Freedom and Impact: The 3 Ingredients of Business Success
Project Grow

When all three work together, you can experience the pure joy of entrepreneurship.
5 min read
Surviving to Thriving: Why Entrepreneurs Need to Take a Break
Entrepreneurs

While entrepreneurs have helped our economy climb out of the Great Recession with their 'can do' attitude and strong work ethic, they may need to take a break to continue their innovative streak and perseverance.
4 min read
