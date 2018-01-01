Clate Mask

Pivots
When Pivoting Becomes a Pitfall
Whatever your problem was, a pivot done badly has big potential for making it worse.
Growth Strategies
Preparing for the Next Stage of Growth
What to do when your business hits a plateau.
Bootstrapping
4 Ways to Surviving the Bootstrapping Years
Bootstrapping makes you tough and forces your company to prove itself day in and day out.
Role Models
Dotting the I's: Why Intuit QuickBooks Is a Role Model for Serving Small Business
Everyone looking to serve the small business market can study Intuit's three key principles for success.
Growth Strategies
The 7 Deadly Sins of Growth Companies
Know the things that can inhibit your growth and be smart about overcoming them.
Ready for Anything
How to Attract The Interest You Want in Your Business
Learn the five laws of business attraction to bring in leads and eventually convert them into paying customers.
Startup Advice
The 5 Worst Pieces of Advice I Got While Building a $100 Million Company
Don't get emotionally attached to employees. Automate customer service. Don't take on any debt. Huh?
Small Business Growth
Challenges Evolve Differently During the 5 Stages of a Growing Small Business
There is no one-size-fits-all in the world of small business. Definitions need to be clearer in order for a company to weather the storms of expansion.
Ready for Anything
Catch Me If You Can: How to Get Sales Leads to Chase You
Authority, automation and good listening skills are key in getting prospects to come to you instead of the other way around.
Strategic Planning
How Strategic Planning Transforms Chaos Into Confidence
Setting goals, making a plan to achieve them and regularly checking progress is just common sense but the confidence it creates is magical.
Starting a Business
Dear Younger Me: 4 Smart Things That Would Have Changed My Small Business Life
"Never, never, never give up" is a good place to start.
Small Businesses
Why Small Business Is Personal -- Not Local
In this global economy, success has no boundaries or geographical limitations -- no matter how small or large your company.
Project Grow
Passion, Freedom and Impact: The 3 Ingredients of Business Success
When all three work together, you can experience the pure joy of entrepreneurship.
Entrepreneurs
Surviving to Thriving: Why Entrepreneurs Need to Take a Break
While entrepreneurs have helped our economy climb out of the Great Recession with their 'can do' attitude and strong work ethic, they may need to take a break to continue their innovative streak and perseverance.