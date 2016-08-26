Microsoft Might Stop Making Gaming Consoles

August 26, 2016 2 min read

Microsoft's Project Scorpio, the company's answer to Sony's PS4 Neo, could mark the end of traditional console generations for the company, but there is a backup plan.

The souped-up 4K version of the Xbox One might end Microsoft's plan of building more consoles, and focus on dedicated gaming devices like smartphones, with more regular iterations now possible, instead of releasing a new generation every six or seven years. "For us, we think the future is without console generations," Aaron Greenberg, Microsoft's Head of Xbox games marketing, said in an interview with Engadget. "We think of this as a family of devices."

Microsoft hopes that initiatives like Xbox 360 Backwards Compatibility and Xbox Play Anywhere, which work with Windows 10, will keep the Xbox One community and their libraries consistent across multiple platforms.

Greenberg added that all games and accessories made for the Xbox One and the Xbox One S will work on Project Scorpio, however, Scorpio will be the only one capable of running Virtual Reality (VR).

With PlayStation VR and PS4 Neo set to come out this fall, it is a waiting game to see if console-based VR gaming and iterative hardware generations take off.

