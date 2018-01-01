Gaming

More From This Topic

Highly Paid 'Fortnite' Streamer Breaks Twitch Records With Help From Drake
Streaming

Highly Paid 'Fortnite' Streamer Breaks Twitch Records With Help From Drake

'Ninja' saw more than 635,000 people watch his stream with Drake and Travis Scott.
Richard Lawler | 2 min read
How User Behavior Is Scoring Points in the Gaming Industry and Could Score You Points Too
Gaming

How User Behavior Is Scoring Points in the Gaming Industry and Could Score You Points Too

Think gaming is all about a 35-year-old man playing "Age of Empires" in his mom's basement? You couldn't be more wrong.
Andrew Medal | 5 min read
3 Growth Strategies for Mobile Gaming
Technology

3 Growth Strategies for Mobile Gaming

Develop quickly, but keep striving for improvements.
Sheila Eugenio | 5 min read
Elon Musk's OpenAI Bot Beats Pro Gamers
Artificial Intelligence

Elon Musk's OpenAI Bot Beats Pro Gamers

OpenAI has been hard at work on a bot capable of beating top professional players at Dota 1v1, and on Friday, it succeeded.
Chloe Albanesius | 3 min read
VRcade: Be the First to Open One in Your Town
Virtual Reality

VRcade: Be the First to Open One in Your Town

Virtual-reality arcades offer a way for entrepreneurs to become early adopters in a tech industry poised for exponential growth.
Elena Titova | 5 min read
After Three Pivots, This Founder Sold His Gaming Company for $800 Million
Growth Strategies

After Three Pivots, This Founder Sold His Gaming Company for $800 Million

At Dallas Startup Week, Kevin Chou of Kabam discusses taking risks, the need for entrepreneurs to pivot and advice for aspiring founders.
Andrea Huspeni | 8 min read
The Opportunities for Entrepreneurs Available in Non-Traditional Learning Methods
Learning

The Opportunities for Entrepreneurs Available in Non-Traditional Learning Methods

Technology makes the learning process both interactive and participatory; is your business "game" to get involved?
Pratik Dholakiya | 5 min read
Sony Unveils New Versions of PlayStation 4
Sony

Sony Unveils New Versions of PlayStation 4

Netflix is set to launch a new app when the console launches with 600 hours of 4K content, including its hit crime series Narcos, and Google's YouTube unit is also planning an app for PS 4 Pro.
Reuters | 2 min read
Virtual Reality for Kids: The New 'Sesame Street'?
Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality for Kids: The New 'Sesame Street'?

Old enough to remember television's inception? Keeping that time frame in perspective can help you understand how VR will roll out over the coming years.
David Baszucki | 5 min read
How Playing Pokémon Go Could Change Your Vision
Pokémon

How Playing Pokémon Go Could Change Your Vision

Turns out, staring at a screen may not be so awful for your eyes.
Christina Baldassarre | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.