Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You've heard the saying, "All press is good press." And Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's recent partnership with Call of Duty proves why that cliché exists.

The partnership comes just two years after his love of gaming cast a shadow on the two-time Pro Bowler's reputation and made him the target of relentless internet trolls. For now, Kyler and his team are focused on supporting veterans, working with the Call of Duty Endowment program through the newly launched Kyler Murray Foundation, centered around supporting military veterans. COD fans can look forward to a Kyler Murray skin in the future, much like the in-game feature for fellow Arizona star Devin Booker. After sealing the deal, Kyler tweeted, "Thank you to the trolls who memed me into a bag!" Though the tone was sarcastic, the message rings true.

As the shortest Quarterback in the NFL at 5'10, Kyler is used to dealing with jokes. But it was difficult not to take it personally when the memes went from making fun of his stature to questioning his commitment to the game.

The switch happened in 2022 after the Cardinals tried to sneak a bizarre clause into Kyler's contract requiring him to study four hours of film a day without "getting distracted by video games," implying that Kyler was spending more time on the controller than in the gym. Criticisms were swift and ruthless, with some pompous talking heads telling the then 25-year-old QB to "grow up" and suggesting he wasn't mature enough to win at a high level.

Related: Meeting the Right People Who Can Help Your Business Isn't Easy — Even for an NBA All-Star. Baron Davis Has a Plan to Change That.

Publicly, Kyler has mainly remained silent regarding the gaming narrative and is in the midst of a career year. While his performance on the field might not be affected, his family notices his frustration in private."I was on a ride with Kyler," Kyler's mother, Missy shared, noting it was a rare occasion since, according to her, he usually doesn't let her in his fancy cars. "And he just started talking out loud. He was so frustrated he had a tear in his eye, saying, 'What do I have to do for people to see me as I am?'"

Going on the Offensive

Shaping public perception can be challenging, especially for someone like Kyler, a self-described "low-key guy." "I don't like to talk about myself," the two-time pro bowler says, "but if you google me, you won't find anything negative. All I've done my whole life is work hard and focus on football." Nevertheless, when you let others control your narrative, you risk being misrepresented. That's why having a team that knows you personally and isn't just out for your money is crucial.

Related: NFL Great Stefon Diggs Has a Plan to Change the Game in Fashion

"Tons of people that I know have gotten screwed over by people they thought they could trust," Kyler shared. "They believed those individuals had their best interests at heart, especially regarding money." For Kyler, that team consists of his parents and his business manager, Keion Alexander. "Being able to rely on them, knowing they have my best interests at heart and will go to bat for me any day of the week—that's the biggest thing for me," the QB says.

Keeping it in the Family

Kyler's manager, Keion Alexander, only met the Murrays a year ago, but he sees them as an extension of his family. He speaks to Kyler's parents daily for hours, even referring to Missy Murray as "Mama." "To be good at this job, you have to understand not just your client now, but him as a child, even as a baby," Alexander says.

Though Kyler's parents confess they never anticipated his passion for gaming would result in a multi-million dollar endorsement deal, they're not necessarily surprised. "Kyler has won his whole life," his father said. "He's accomplished things nobody has accomplished before, like becoming the first athlete to be drafted in the first round of the NFL and the MLB. Now we just have to develop that same mentality off the field."

Kyler and his father, a former QB himself, have a special bond. "We communicate without speaking," Kevin Murray says. That connection has translated seamlessly from the gridiron to the boardroom, where he has taken on an active role in Kyler's business endeavors. During the NFL season, when Kyler's availability is limited, Alexander leans on him for insight into Kyler's mind while his son is busy throwing touchdowns.

Missy Murray contributes by serving as the president of the newly established Kyler Murray Foundation. The family plans to announce the foundation at the Cardinals' November 10th game against the NY Jets, where they will also host a group of veterans.

She says she encourages her son to focus on social causes close to their family. As the daughter of a Black father and a Korean mother, Kyler's mom is personally interested in improving relations between those two ethnic communities. On her first visit to Korea as a child, the first word she learned was the N-word. "People don't like to talk about these issues," she explains, "but we know they're important." She wants her son to take pride in both sides of his heritage. "Kyler embraces his Asian side, but we don't denounce the Black side," she says. "We want to celebrate both."

Related: Odell Beckham Jr. Met His Business Partner At A Drake Concert. Now They're Rethinking What It Means to Be An Athlete-Turned-Entrepreneur.

The foundation will also advocate for veterans' rights, honoring Kyler's grandfather, who served in the Army for over 30 years. "When my father passed, we were given just $250 to transport his body across the country," Missy Murray shares. "The Army doesn't care for its own, and I want to change that."

Building an Enduring Legacy

The Murrays want to establish a family office à la the Rockefellers and create generational wealth. It's an ambitious and costly endeavor, but Alexander believes it's achievable. "A family office should generate $20 million a year in revenue, whether through private equity, real estate, or other ventures," he explains. The goal is far from unattainable, considering Kyler's $230 million NFL contract and Alexander's connections in the business world. He leans on those contacts to help him vet deals or get early investment opportunities. "We want to become billionaires," Alexander says. "So we should listen to the billionaires."

Changing the Narrative

While Kyler now calls the COD partnership a dream come true, Alexander admits he had to push the star quarterback into it. Alexander acknowledges Kyler's well-known and often criticized love for gaming as the elephant in the room—but as he jokes, "I love elephants."

"I love taking the big negative talking point and creating a positive narrative around it," he says. "So I saw the criticism as an opportunity."

"I think it was just a natural maturation of all the media attention surrounding me and the game," Kyler says of the COD alliance. He hopes to reframe the conversation around him from "just a gamer" to a video game entrepreneur. "10 years from now, he might create his own video game," Alexander suggested, an idea he came up with on the spot.

With Alexander's help, Kyler has built an impressive and diverse portfolio at just 27, including investments in fashion brands like Wristcheck and MILE—Alexander's personal favorite—and two beverage companies founded by serial entrepreneur Lance Collins: Recover180 and ZenWTR. "You want to invest in founders with a proven track record," Alexander explains. He wants to ensure Kyler maintains balance in his investments, considering both stage and industry, while always encouraging the two-time Pro Bowler to pursue his passions. The COD deal is only the beginning. "I don't know if the partnership will change people's opinions," Kyler says. "But it feels good to have a voice and to be able to express how I feel."

Related: NBA Star Jaylen Brown Turned Down $50 Million Worth of Deals to Start His New Business — And He Got the Idea From Kobe Bryant

For anyone feeling misunderstood, Kyler's advice is simple. "I just try to be me," he says. "I rely on the people around me who want to see me win—my teammates, my coaches, family, and good friends. They're what motivates me on and off the field." Kyler realizes that haters will always make their way out of the woodwork for someone in his position. But he does his best to heed his mother's (and Katt William's) advice: If you don't have haters, you're doing something wrong.