The speech was full of outlines for a better India, with emphasis on new-age sectors such as gaming as well as the ones considered the backbone of any country such as education, health, manufacturing, and agriculture including a call to boost tourism.

India marked its 78th year of being independent at the Red Fort in New Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi made history by delivering the longest Independence Day speech by a prime minister at 98 minutes.

Here we take a look at 5 things that PM Modi highlighted during his speech:

Reaching New Frontiers in Space

Backed by the recent success of ISRO on the global stage and the burgeoning space-tech startups popping up in the country, Modi said that advancements in space have become one of the most important aspects for India and mentioned that startups are one of the reasons why the country possesses such vibrancy.

"Today, we see many startups entering this sector which is becoming vibrant and has become an essential element towards making India a powerful nation. We are focusing and giving strength to this sector with a long-term idea," said the Prime Minister.

States to Focus on Attracting Investments

PM Modi also urged state governments to pay more attention to creating better environments in their respective states to attract investments and drive the economy forward.

"Promise good governance and draft clear policies to attract the investors along with the assurance of law and order across the states," said Modi as he urged the states to create conducive environments and foster healthy competition in attracting investments.

He also added that the regulatory environment has to be brought to international standards across the country to realize this.

Future in Semiconductors

Narendra Modi also stated that semiconductors are linked to the future and are key to moving forward, recognizing the scale of research taking place in the country as it readies itself to be a semiconductor production powerhouse.

PM Modi added that India will provide end-to-end semiconductor solutions to the world.

"We should aim to design in the country for the world. The Indian standards should become international standards. The country has the necessary talent for achieving this goal," he said.

On top of the 'Semicon India' program which has announced INR 76,000 crore toward semiconductor development, the Prime Minister insisted that the country is on its way to becoming a hotspot for semiconductors and a country that meets the end-to-end requirements of the world.

India to Lead the Promising Gaming Sector

The Indian gaming and esports community rejoiced as the Prime Minister specially highlighted the potential of India's gaming sector.

He remarked that the gaming market has grown significantly in recent years, but only countries abroad have benefitted from game development.

"India already has a legacy in producing brilliant talent in this arena. We can attract a global audience towards our homegrown games," said Modi.

He also called upon India's youth, the gaming community, tech, and AI experts to put in collective efforts to lead the charge in making India a prominent figure on the global gaming stage, signifying the importance of India's possible transition from being a consumer to assuming the role of producer.

Financial Independence and Viksit Bharath

The Prime Minister also stressed making India, a fully developed nation, a vision represented by the term 'Viksit Bharat', by 2047.

Modi also highlighted the importance of financial independence for women and the fact that 10 crore women joined women-led self-help groups to realize this.

In making India the third-largest economy in the world, the path of reforms chosen by the current government has become the blueprint for development according to Modi. He also said that programs like 'Vocal for Local' have brought about positive developments such as 'One District One Product', boosting local economies and pride in homegrown products.

'Design in India' was a new highlight from the speech as the Prime Minister said that Indian Design has to be set on a course to become a benchmark as the international standard.