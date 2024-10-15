Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Jetapult Acquires USD 4.5 Mn Stake in Saudi-based UMX Studio to Fuel Global Expansion This acquisition marks Jetapult's first foray into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, underscoring its intention to broaden its investment footprint. The company also has plans for further investments in key markets, including Southeast Asia and Europe.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Jetapult co-founders Sharan Tulsiani & Yash Baid with UMX Studio CEO Ali Alharbi (middle)

Bengaluru-based gaming investment company Jetapult has acquired a significant stake in Saudi Arabian game developer UMX Studio in an all-cash deal worth USD 4.5 million.

The Accel-backed company aims to support UMX's expansion into global markets, enhance its gaming portfolio, and fund new game development across various genres.

This acquisition marks Jetapult's first foray into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, underscoring its intention to broaden its investment footprint. The company also has plans for further investments in key markets, including Southeast Asia and Europe.

"Jetapult's investment in UMX goes beyond capital; we bring proven gaming expertise and cutting-edge technology to enhance gaming experiences within the Middle East's burgeoning development ecosystem," said Sharan Tulsiani, Co-founder and CEO of Jetapult.

Jetapult, co-founded by Sharan Tulsiani and Yash Baid, is supported by prominent investors such as Accel Partners, Fireside, and JetSynthesys. The firm has committed USD 100 million to invest in game studios across Southeast Asia, MENA, Eastern Europe, and Latin America over the next five years.

The deal comes amid rapid growth in the gaming and esports sector in the MENA region, with Saudi Arabia contributing to 39% of the Middle East's gaming revenue, according to a 2024 Sensor Tower report.

Ali Alharbi, Founder of UMX Studio, shared his excitement about the partnership, saying, "This investment from Jetapult marks a milestone for UMX Studio and the Saudi Arabian gaming industry. This collaboration will accelerate our expansion and empower us with advanced tools and expertise."

Founded in 2014, UMX Studio develops mobile games for all age groups. The studio's titles have been downloaded over 70 million times, reflecting steady year-over-year growth in engagement and popularity.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

How MSMEs Thrive During India's Festive Season

Amazon's "Great Indian Festival 2022" saw record participation from MSMEs, with 4.75 lakh sellers joining the B2B sales, and 70 per cent of the 35,000 B2C sellers hailing from Tier-II and III cities

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
Business News

Can Anyone Beat Microsoft at AI? The CEO of Salesforce Thinks His Company Can.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff calls Copilot "the new Microsoft Clippy."

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

'If You're Not Improving, You're Stagnant': Amanda Lannert's CEO Playbook for Continuous Growth

Amanda Lannert, CEO of Jellyvision, discusses how to lead a team through a major company transformation.

By William Salvi
News and Trends

Yoho Footwear Secures INR 27 Cr in Pre-Series B Round Led by Gulf Islamic Investments

Yoho will use the funds for product development, R&D, marketing, and offline expansion while also focusing on recruiting to support its growth and achieve its ambitious business goals.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

She Started a Business With $300 After Getting Laid Off. It Made $300,000 in Year 1 and Became a Multimillion-Dollar Company.

Bobbie Racette wanted to revamp the virtual assistance space — and provide job opportunities for underrepresented communities at the same time.

By Amanda Breen