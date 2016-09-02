9 Ways to Make Money While on Vacation

It's more relaxing when you know the vacation is helping to pay for itself.

Did you know that the average person spends more than $1,000 during their summer vacation alone? That may not be a problem for some people, but for a lot of individuals out there this can be a financial drain that prevents them from booking that much-needed vacation in the first place.

But, what if you could actually make money while sipping on a cocktail while at the beach? That may sound too good to be true, but it is possible through the following ways;

1. Rent out your home.

Since you’re home will be currently unoccupied while you’re away, why not rent out your home to offset the costs? Thanks to Airbnb and HomeAway you can easily connect with travelers who are looking for a place to stay while on their travels.

Keep in mind that rates will vary based on the location of your home, along with the demand. Do some research in advance and find out what other people are charging for home rentals in your neighborhood so that you can be competitive.

2. Rent out your parking space.

If you have a parking space or have a driveway in a high traffic area, such as near the city center or train station, you can turn that unused spot into a money maker while you’re out of town. You can use Craigslist or ParkingSpotter to list your parking space. Parking is especially at a premium if there will be an event near your home while you are away.

3. Rent your car.

Instead of leaving your vehicle at the airport or in your garage, rent it to people who need transportation. RelayRides is an online car rental community that offers money, along with free airport parking, to anyone interested in renting their vehicles to other travelers. FlightCar is another option if you want to rent out your vehicle.

Be aware that the year, make, model, and mileage can determine whether or not your vehicle will be used.

4. Freelance.

There’s a reason why 54 million Americans have become freelancers. They set their own schedules and can work from wherever they want. Plus, there are hundreds of freelance marketplaces where you can find gigs ranging from writing to photography to graphic design to virtual assistants.

While sitting behind a computer may not sound like much of a vacation, you could probably handle a couple of gigs during some downtime to easily make some extra while on vacation - just as long as you have a computer and internet connection.

5. Run errands or find gigs.

Apps and sites like Gigwalk, FieldAgent, and Grabr.io list available gigs in specific areas. Gigwalk and FieldAgent, involves you to complete simple tasks like snapping pictures or mystery, while Grar.io is more of a courier service.

Gigs only take a couple of minutes and payments range from $3 to $8. It’s not much, but it’s a little pocket money. And, it gives you a chance to explore new cities that you may have never visited.

6. Get paid for your photos.

Stock image sites, such as Shutterstock and iStock, will pay their contributors royalties that can range from a few cents to more than $100 whenever one of your images is downloaded. Since you’re taking pictures anyway, why not make a couple bucks off of them? Here is a photography guide I put together that should help!

7. Get paid using social media.

Did you purchase some fresh new clothes for your upcoming vacation? Snap a picture, upload it to the CoSign app, and tag the brand, online retailer, and the price. After that simply share the image on Facebook or Twitter. When someone purchases the product from the link that’s included in the picture - you'll earn 30% to 60% of the sales commission

8. Become a tour guide.

If you’re knowledgeable about your destination then you can make money by sharing that knowledge with tourists by becoming a tour guide. You can make anywhere from $30 to $200 per person for a three-hour tour. You can use sites like Vayable to become a guide.

9. Perform on the road.

If you’re a talented performer, such as a singer, comedian, or dancer, then you can earn money by performing in front of a live audience. Performing on a cruise ship can earn you hundreds of dollars per gig, and receive free room and food, and the chance to see some of the most exotic destinations in the world. You can find gigs on a sites like Proship.