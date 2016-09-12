11 Insaaaane Things You Didn't Know About the Founder of Crazy Eddie

Eddie Antar died this weekend at age 68.

September 12, 2016 3 min read

Eddie Antar was an entrepreneur who realized the highs of business success as well as the lows of fraud and running from authorities. You might not recognize his name, but if you were alive in the late 1970s and 1980s, you’d be hard pressed not to know his business: he was the founder of the Crazy Eddie discount electronics store chain.

From his quirky TV and radio commercials, how could you forget that his prices were totally “inasaaaaaane!”

Born in 1947, Antar opened his first Crazy Eddie electronics store when he was in his early 20s, in Brooklyn, N.Y. With the help of his popular commercials – which aired for nearly 15 years and starred radio personality Jerry Carroll – the business grew into a small empire of stores up and down the East Coast. VCRs, video games and camcorders (remember those?) were hot sellers at the time.

But Antar’s "success" wouldn’t last forever. Here’s a quick look at 11 moments during his rise and fascinatingly bizarre fall: