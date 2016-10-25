5 Ways To Save When Shopping Online

October 25, 2016 3 min read

Shopping is every woman’s dream and every man’s nightmare. Let’s make this a stress buster for both. There are various loyalty and rewards tools out there that can help one save while shopping online. These tools provide instant gratification to the consumers either by providing them with loyalty rewards or real time Cashback or additional discounts and offers.

Here is a list of 5 such smart shopping tools that helps you earn while you shop online:

The sweetness of rewards

Nectar is a unique loyalty rewards program that lets you earn points, offers and rewards on all your online purchases at your favorite e-tailers. The Nectar website helps value and time conscious consumers find what they are looking for by comparing products and prices across online retailers offering more than 3,000 brands and 30 million products. You can earn points by simply shopping at your favorite e-tailer by going through their website. Points earned can be redeemed against attractive e-vouchers of popular online and offline brands of your choice.

So let the sweetness prevail…

Your couponing destination

CouponDunia is a couponing and cashback destination for shoppers. CouponDunia provides real time cashback, discounts, coupons and offers and consists of regularly updated coupons from 2500+ top Indian online merchants such as Flipkart, Amazon, eBay, Jabong, MakeMyTrip, PayTm, BookMyShow etc. CouponDunia helps people save money while shopping by connecting merchants looking to increase their sales with shoppers looking to get good deals. Shoppers have the option of not only saving money by using the deals and the discounts but also earning a hefty Cashback on top of the discount amount when they shop at their favourite online stores via CouponDunia.

CouponDunia is out to make shopping rewarding for its users!

Shop with crowns

Crown It lets customers collect crowns from local businesses in the form of cashback. And they use the cashback to redeem for goodies like online shopping, movie tickets and talktime. A cashback app that helps to avail discounts on all your dine outs, spa/salon and hotel bookings, and even special experiences booking. It offers amazing lifestyle based vouchers lined up. One can redeem all Crowns on online shopping, movie and fashion vouchers, meal coupons and so much more.

Now who said you need a reason to shop…

A world of cashbacks

LafaLafa is a cashback, coupon and product search website & mobile app in India. They aim for thier users to save money on their online shopping and mobile recharge by earning extra LafaLafa cashback whenever they shop online at their favorite stores through LafaLafa. Users can get cashback as high as 50% from LafaLafa from more than 500+ stores including Snapdeal, Flipkart, Amazon, Jabong, Paytm, Myntra , Shopclues, ebay, AskmeBazaar, Babyoye, Firstcry and many more.

Laugh your way to maximum savings…

Discover the best

Nearbuy helps you discover the best things to do, eat and buy – wherever you are! India’s first hyper-local online platform, that enables customers and local merchants to discover and engage with each other. Whether it’s fine dining, relaxing at the top spas, or just discovering your city intimately, Nearbuy makes it happen for you.

Happiness is now just a step away!

Let’s save that hole in your pocket and try to fill it more. Use these apps for a worthwhile shopping experience!!