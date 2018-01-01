Mobile Apps

Here's Exactly What You Need to Do to Launch a Mobile App
Mobile Apps

Here's Exactly What You Need to Do to Launch a Mobile App

The future is mobile; isn't it time for your business to be part of it?
Thomas Smale | 5 min read
The 10 Fastest-Growing New or Redesigned Apps in 2018
Apps

The 10 Fastest-Growing New or Redesigned Apps in 2018

The era of 'Angry Birds' is over.
Madison Semarjian | 3 min read
5 Ways to Write About an App's Benefits -- Not Features
Apps

5 Ways to Write About an App's Benefits -- Not Features

When you're writing (or talking) about an app, it's essential to differentiate between the way you think about the app, and the way your clients think about the app.
Bizness Apps | 6 min read
The Importance of Onboarding Users to Your App
Mobile Apps

The Importance of Onboarding Users to Your App

Onboarding is one of the most critical phases of an app user's journey, as it is that first point of contact with your app.
Kimberly de Silva | 5 min read
3 Steps to Turn Your Smartphone Into a Self-Improvement Engine
Self Improvement

3 Steps to Turn Your Smartphone Into a Self-Improvement Engine

Science shows that your IQ is lower when your smartphone is near, but not when you use these three steps.
Dan Dowling | 5 min read
Instagram Now Lets You Share Posts in Stories
Social Media

Instagram Now Lets You Share Posts in Stories

You no longer have to take a screenshot or share a link.
2 min read
Top 10 Moneymaking Apps You Need to Download Now
Making Money

Top 10 Moneymaking Apps You Need to Download Now

These moneymaking apps won't make you rich but can earn you some respectable extra pocket money with little effort.
Carolyn Sun | 12 min read
Want Your App to Fail? If You Ignore These 3 Keys to Testing, Failure Is a Safe Bet.
Mobile Apps

Want Your App to Fail? If You Ignore These 3 Keys to Testing, Failure Is a Safe Bet.

When 40 percent of software developers are too hurried to test apps, it's easy to see why so many make bad first impressions.
Gideon Kimbrell | 7 min read
Does Your Business Really Need a Mobile App?
Mobile Apps

Does Your Business Really Need a Mobile App?

Some mobile apps seem like a solution in search of a problem. So, skip making an app yourself if it doesn't add functionality to your mobile-optimized website.
Thomas Smale | 5 min read
5 Reasons Your Mobile App Needs Video Integration
Mobile Apps

5 Reasons Your Mobile App Needs Video Integration

Humans are visual animals. Quality videos increase engagement, improve user experience and set your brand apart from the competition.
Michael Georgiou | 5 min read
