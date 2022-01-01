Andrew Amann
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of NineTwoThree Venture Studio
Andrew Amann is CEO of NineTwoThree Venture Studio, a two-time Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company. Andrew and his team have created over 50 products and 14 startups, and they encompass the leading mobile development agency in Boston.
Science & Technology
5 Ways to Make Money Through a Mobile App for Your Business
More businesses are crafting mobile apps as sources of revenue, so it's critical to fully understand the potential revenue models. Here's a high-level overview of how you can make money through a mobile app for your business.