Srikar Karra

Srikar Karra

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of BuiltGen

Srikar Karra is a brand strategist, influencer and entrepreneur. He has scaled over millions of followers across social media and is passionate about business and brand-building. He graduated from UC Berkeley and is the Co-Founder and CEO of the TikTok agency, BuiltGen.

https://www.builtgen.com

Follow Srikar Karra on Social

Latest

Social Media

How My Brother and I Scaled Over 10 Million Followers on TikTok (Organically)

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to grow organically on TikTok.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like