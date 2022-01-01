Marina Anderson

Marina Anderson

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CMO of XOXO dating app

Marina Anderson has eight years of experience in brand, marketing strategy, PR, media, content, advertising, and creativity and has a solid ability to manage, oversee, and execute global through-the-brand campaigns, with strict financial management and timings always at the forefront.

https://www.xoxo-app.com

The Metaverse and Digital Avatars: Is This the Future of Communication and Branding?

The idea of a digital avatar is pretty popular in various industries. Businesses can benefit by using digital avatars as part of their brand identity.

