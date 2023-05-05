The time has come for a change in the online dating landscape. Will you be a part of it?

In today's world, online dating has become the norm for many singles looking for love. However, despite the growing popularity of dating apps, many problems still plague the industry. From ghosting to toxic behavior, online dating can be a frustrating and exhausting experience for many users. In this article, we explore why we need a new online dating experience and how it can revolutionize how we connect with others.

Turn dating apps from a chore into a thrill

A study by Singles found that 78.37% of adults have experienced online dating burnout. We got used to spending more time since the pandemic's beginning, but it takes its toll on everyone's mental health and overall online dating excitement. Instead of mindlessly swiping through profiles, dating apps might incorporate gamification elements that can increase user engagement and help foster more authentic connections. By adding games or challenges, users can interact with each other in a playful and non-intimidating way, helping to break the ice and create a more relaxed atmosphere.

Additionally, interesting prompts can help spark conversation and allow users to showcase their personality and interests beyond just a few photos and a bio. These elements can ultimately lead to more meaningful connections and a more positive overall dating experience.

Silent treatment, leaving (dating apps) users disconnected and frustrated

Dealing with sudden silence or breadcrumbing is a common frustration for dating app users, with 43% of dating app users in the United States reporting having been ghosted at least once. Breadcrumbing is also prevalent, with 22% of respondents reporting that they have experienced it.

To address these issues, dating apps have introduced new features. For example, some apps use machine learning algorithms to detect potentially offensive or inappropriate messages, while others offer read receipts to let users know when their messages have been read. By implementing such features, dating apps are helping to reduce the negative experiences that users often encounter on their platforms.

Get it right, or avoid being matched with a wrong type

Matching with the wrong type of person is a common problem on dating apps. Often, the issue lies in how users portray themselves on their profiles. A survey conducted at the end of 2022 found that nearly 47% of respondents had lied on their dating profiles. The solution to this problem is for dating apps to encourage users to be more authentic and showcase their true lifestyle. For example, some dating apps have a feature that allows users to upload videos to their profiles, giving potential matches a better sense of who they are.

Toxic behavior is lurking around every corner

Many online dating users are experiencing harassment or verbal abuse. According to a survey by Pew Research Center, 41% of women have experienced online harassment. Dating apps need to come up with solutions to stop it. This can include introducing reporting features, moderating user-generated content and collaborating with organizations that promote online safety.

Shield yourself from fraud and outsmart scammers

Scammers are a growing problem on dating apps, with many users falling victim to fraud. As reported by the Federal Trade Commission, romance scams resulted in $1.3 billion in losses in 2022 — median $4400. The solution to this problem is for dating apps to introduce better verification processes. This can include verifying users' identities through social media or requiring users to take a selfie to prove they are who they say they are. For example, a combination of a phone number-only registration with a photo verification can narrow fake profiles to the minimum.

Is online dating on the verge of failing or blossoming?

In conclusion, the world of online dating is constantly evolving, but many of the problems that plague existing dating apps persist. These issues can lead to frustration, disappointment, and even harm. We need a new online dating experience that prioritizes fun, authenticity, safety, and connection. Whether through gamification, better communication formats or more authentic user profiles, there are ways to create a better online dating experience for all. By recognizing and addressing the common problems of dating apps, we can create an environment that fosters healthy relationships and real connections. The time has come for a change in the online dating landscape, and we're excited to be a part of it.