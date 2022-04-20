Net Kohen

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO & co-founder of LinkMe

Net Kohen is the CEO & co-founder of LinkMe, a Miami-based social networking platform. Connecting and sharing your information should be simple. LinkMe bridges the gap between all your profiles.

Creating an MVP App to Secure Investors

Here's how you can build a minimum viable product app to raise money for your idea.

