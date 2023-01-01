Ihar Kliashchou
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Chief Technology Officer at Regula
¿Van los deepfakes en aumento? ¿Cambiarán la forma en que las empresas verifican a sus usuarios?
¿Transforman las últimas innovaciones tecnológicas a los criminales en fantasmas invisibles? Vamos a explorar el mundo de las amenazas altamente sofisticadas para ver si los detectives de inteligencia artificial tienen lo necesario para atrapar a sus adversarios, también impulsados por la IA.
Deepfakes Are on the Rise — Will They Change How Businesses Verify Their Users?
Are the latest tech developments turning criminals into invisible ghosts? Let's explore the world of highly sophisticated threats and see if AI detectives have what it takes to catch their AI-powered adversaries.
