Yuri Vanetik
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Managing Partner
Do Entrepreneurs Need a Wikipedia Page?
Wikipedia is a widely read online reference destination, and being referenced on its platform is often seen as a mark of credibility. However, there are reputational risks associated with being memorialized on Wikipedia.
Are NFTs a Passing Fad or a Nascent Market With Long-Term Potential?
Non-Fungible Tokens are a new paradigm for creative and collectible value generation in the post-pandemic digital universe where metaverse and blockchain technology reign.
The Pandemic Transitioned the Legal Industry Into the Digital Age
Covid-19 forced businesses and social interactions to rely on technology because of social distancing rules exacerbated by fear. The legal industry, being no exception, was forced to embrace technology, shedding unnecessary ritual and processes. The result became a more efficient industry, where client interests trump anachronistic conventions.
La pandemia hizo la transición de la industria legal a la era digital
Covid-19 obligó a las empresas y las interacciones sociales a depender de la tecnología debido a las reglas de distanciamiento social exacerbadas por el miedo. La industria legal, sin ser una excepción, se vio obligada a adoptar la tecnología, despojándose de rituales y procesos innecesarios. El resultado se convirtió en una industria más eficiente, donde los intereses de los clientes triunfan sobre las convenciones anacrónicas.
Fintech's New Era: Profits, Perils and Limitless Potential
What it takes to succeed in this now $7.3 trillion market, its risks and what the future of fintech looks like.
La nueva era de Fintech: ganancias, peligros y potencial ilimitado
Lo que se necesita para tener éxito en este mercado ahora de $7.3 billones, sus riesgos y cómo se ve el futuro de fintech.
The Luxury Watch Market Presents Opportunities for the Savvy Investor
The watch market has recently surprised even the most experienced watch experts.
El mercado de relojes de lujo presenta oportunidades para el inversor inteligente
El mercado de relojes ha sorprendido recientemente incluso a los expertos en relojes más experimentados.
5 Things to Know Before You Invest in Cryptocurrency
Before one invests, there is a due diligence checklist.
5 cosas que debe saber antes de invertir en criptomonedas
Antes de invertir, hay una lista de verificación de diligencia debida.
