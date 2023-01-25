Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As we enter 2023, it's clear that we are entering an altered business paradigm driven as much by new technology represented by electric vehicles and the metaverse as it is by anachronistic conflicts such as the one instigated by the Russian Federation. The global recession, ongoing war in Ukraine and increased credit rates have all presented new challenges for businesses looking to grow. However, it's important to remember that adversity can also present opportunities for growth and innovation. With that in mind, here are 10 strategies that businesses can use to navigate these challenges and come out on top.

1. Diversify your product or service offerings

By offering a wider range of products or services, businesses can hedge against market fluctuations and ensure a steady stream of revenue. This can be especially effective in times of economic uncertainty, when customers may be hesitant to commit to a single product or service offering. Consider Amazon and Google — both technology giants have expanded into multiple markets relying on organic growth, innovation and strategic acquisitions of profitable businesses. Google originally launched with search and dominated that space (or to use wunderkind tech investor Peter Thiel's argument in his book, Zero to One, monopolized it). Amazon was an online bookstore. Enough said.

2. Expand into new markets

Expanding into new markets, either domestically or internationally, can also help businesses diversify and mitigate risk. This can be especially relevant for businesses that are heavily reliant on a single market or industry.

3. Focus on customer retention

In times of economic uncertainty, it's more important than ever to prioritize customer retention. By offering excellent customer service, businesses can create loyal customers who are more likely to continue doing business with them even in tough times. In 2023, excellent service means personalized service if you are catering to higher dollar customers, because many successful people feel snubbed when their first line of customer interaction is bots, algorithms and ultimately some untrained call center worker who reads from a poorly constructed script.

If you are catering to the masses, great customer service is predicated on community feedback, interaction and algorithms that are designed to empower the customer rather than further marginalize that person. There are systems in place that look to metaverse and community models to achieve these objectives and allow customers to provide feedback that's truly meaningful to them rather than to the enterprise.

4. Embrace digital technologies

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift toward digital technologies, and businesses that embrace these technologies will be well-positioned for the future. From ecommerce platforms to remote work tools, there are numerous ways that businesses can leverage digital technologies to streamline operations, improve efficiency and reach new customers. Artificial intelligence will become the ace card in 2023 with natural language processing, smart media, PR products and machine learning leading the way. Artificial intelligence will write articles, press releases, books, essays and speeches. It is also safe to assume that 5G will impact the way we live and work in 2023.

5. Invest in employee training and development

Investing in employee training and development can help businesses stay competitive by ensuring that their workforce has the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. This can be especially important in times of economic uncertainty, when businesses may be hesitant to hire new employees. Forward-looking corporate enterprises will need to consider management of a workforce that will be working from home or remote locations. Business leaders will need to consider adopting what Silicon Valley has pioneered — a health-focused communal work environment driven by deconstructed management that empowers its employees. The days of rigid corner office hierarchies and rituals driven by cultural pressure may be on the way out.

6. Collaborate with other businesses

Frenemy relationships are in — and not only because they signal good corporate citizenship, but also because competition should not lead to adversity in 2023. As much as the opaqueness of globalism is uncomfortable in geopolitical settings, in the corporate environment, it may have an entirely different effect, and corporate globalism should be welcomed as a way to overcome market entry challenges. Collaborating with other businesses, whether through partnerships, joint ventures or other arrangements, can help businesses tap into new sources of expertise, resources and customers. This can be especially relevant for small businesses that may not have the resources to do it alone. By way of analogy, think of this concept as an open format for expanding one's markets. Apple may be altering its marketing and technology strategies in the near future where decentralized models and open sources will dominate.

7. Seek out funding and investment opportunities by leveraging technological innovation

While the economic climate may be challenging, there are still opportunities for businesses to secure funding and investment. This could come from traditional sources like banks and venture capitalists or from alternative sources like crowdfunding platforms or accelerators. Even conventional businesses should consider adding a technology component to their offerings in order to be more appealing to investors and lenders in 2023.

8. Stay agile and adaptable

In times of uncertainty such as the one anticipated in 2023, it's prudent for businesses to stay agile and adaptable so they can quickly pivot as market conditions change. This might involve adjusting business models, shifting focus to new products or services or exploring new channels for growth. Ultimately, the mantra here is to embrace technology and employee efficiency while empowering customers. For instance, enable customers to process payments and build their products through your web interface, consider closing brick-and-mortar offices and shift to online, or seek out joint venture partners that have proven market success.

9. Emphasize the value of your product or service

In times of economic uncertainty, it's more important than ever to clearly communicate the value of your product or service to customers. By highlighting the benefits that your offering brings, businesses can differentiate themselves from competitors and convince customers to make a purchase. This may involve leveraging public relations firms and utilizing AI to communicate your offering through online marketing platforms and social media.

10. Take advantage of low-cost marketing and advertising channels

While traditional marketing and advertising channels may be less effective in times of economic uncertainty, there are still plenty of low-cost options available to businesses. From social media marketing to content marketing, businesses can reach new customers without breaking the bank.

As the Greek philosopher Aristotle once said, "Pleasure in the job puts perfection in the work." By following these general strategies, businesses can mitigate the economic risks of 2023 and benefit from new tech trends that will likely become the new norm.