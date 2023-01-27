How to Build an App When You Have No Coding Knowledge or Programming Skills

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

No-code app builders are tools that allow non-programmers to build their own apps without the need for any technical knowledge. These tools break down the process of coding an app and make it as simple as filling in a template with pre-written code.

This doesn't require any special programming knowledge to start building. In this article, we will explain how no-code app builders work and how they can help you build your application quickly.

What is a no-code app builder?

No-code application builders are online platforms that allow you to build mobile applications without coding. Instead of programming, you choose ready-made templates to create your application. The main advantage of no-code apps is that you don't have to write code, and you don't need to hire a developer.

No-code application builders are easy to use. They allow anyone to build their own software without needing any special skills.

Related: How to Create an App for Your Business With Zero Coding Experience

How do no-code app builders work?

No-code app builders break down the application creation process into a series of steps. You just click on different buttons to select the elements you want from the pre-written code. You don't need any programming skills to know how to use them.

Every app builder has a mechanism similar to a drag-and-drop interface where you click to add different elements to your app. This includes things like text, images, videos, buttons and forms. It's as simple as dragging and dropping the elements you want from a selection panel into your app.

Once you've added the elements you want to your app, you can add the final touches, like selecting the logo for your app, choosing a color palette and so on. You can add data to your app, set up your URL, add instructions and more.

Benefits of using a no-code app builder

There are many advantages of using a no-code app builder over coding your app manually. Here are the main advantages:

1. Time:

No-code app builders cut down the time needed to build an application tremendously. While it usually takes several months to a couple of years to develop a fully functional app, with a no-code app builder, you can create it in a matter of hours.

2. Cost:

While it might cost you thousands of dollars to create a custom-built application, no-code app builders charge you a very reasonable monthly fee that does not exceed a couple of hundred dollars, which is a very small fraction of what you will pay to develop a custom app.

3. Agility:

No code apps let you quickly change and update your application. This is perfect for businesses that need to quickly adapt their app. If you want to change the color scheme or layout of your app or add more features, you can do it with a click of a button.

4. Accessibility:

They are accessible to users with a wide variety of skill levels. This enables the app developer to increase their capacity for inventiveness because there are no technical obstacles.

5. Ease of use:

You don't need to spend days learning how it works. Select your feature, drag, drop, customize, click save and viola! Your feature is installed. Also, no-code apps are easy to use by both users and businesses. They are optimized for usability and engagement.

6. Security:

No-code apps are secure by the builder's firewalls. Once you've built your app, you can spend less time worrying about bugs and more time focusing on making sure your app works perfectly!

Related: 5 Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Should Be Using No Code

How to find the right no-code app builder for you

Choosing the right app builder is the first step to creating your application. You can build your application in a few days with a no-code app builder. But there are a lot of different app builders to choose from. It can be hard to know which one to pick. Here are a few tips to help you find the right app builder for you:

1. Identify:

Identify your business needs. Then you can compare the app builders based on these needs. For example, you might want an app builder that's easy to use. Or you might want one that has more features, or you may be on a tight budget and would like an app builder that is lower in cost.

2. Prioritize:

You might have a long list of needs for a no-code app builder. You have to prioritize your needs. This will help you narrow down your options and find the best no-code app builder for you.

3. Research:

You can research the different types of no-code apps to make sure that you choose the best one that suits your needs.

If you're not a developer, and you don't have the time or money to hire a developer, or if you're just starting out your business and want to prove your concept before investing thousands of dollars, then no-code app builders are perfect for you. Apps produced by no-code app builders are time-savers, cost-effective and easy to build.

Related: 3 Ways to Build A Mobile App With No Tech Skills