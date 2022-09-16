5 Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Should Be Using No Code

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The no-code movement empowers anyone to create and enables those without technical skills to bring ideas to life. No-code uses visual drag-and-drop interfaces to create websites and apps without writing a line of code. Webflow, Bubble and Airtable are some of the most popular no-code tools.



To date, the no-code ecosystem has been dominated by early-stage entrepreneurs. The early adopters or those who use it to build their MVP or side hustle and iterate until they get traction. But no-code can be used for so much more than just MVPs and by more than just early-stage entrepreneurs.



Enterprises are missing out on innovation and efficiencies by not using no-code tools. Whether it's to create internal dashboards, or test new products, now is the time for enterprises to use no-code.

Related: How Early-Stage Entrepreneurs Can Use No-Code to Their Advantage

1. No-code enables you to create your own systems

There is a tool for all your different tasks. You've got Salesforce for your sales pipeline, Hubspot for your CRM and Monday for your project management. You have these tools to be more efficient and productive, but none of these tools are connected. Now you have many disparate systems and are doing more work than you were in the first place.



Every business is unique. Using no-code tools, you can create your own internal system that connects all your different applications. The flexibility of no-code tools like Bubble allows you to easily integrate all your relevant tools like Salesforce, Hubspot, Monday and more. You can create workflows bespoke to your business and finally use these tools to be more productive.

2. No-code is cost-efficient

It is more important to try to eliminate your team's manual tasks and enable them to become more productive. Using technology to enable automation and efficiencies is the known answer. The problem is how you get there.

Typically, building your own systems tends to be deprioritized. It can seem counterintuitive because it seems too expensive, time-consuming and hard to justify. No-code tools like Bubble use visual drag-and-drop interfaces that make development a fraction of the price and time.

No-code means you no longer have to have huge development and management budgets. Instead, you can hire no-code developers to build your internal systems for 10% of your development budget.

Related: How One Startup Is Trying to Revolutionize the Low-Code/No-Code Industry

3. No-code enables you to test quickly

For every business, there is always a conversation around how one can be more agile and what tools, processes or systems one can adopt that will enable you to move quicker. Typically, building your own systems, dashboards and tools would take years. No-code tools allow you to create your dashboard in a few weeks.

No-code forces you to be agile because of how easy it is to make changes. In just a few seconds, you can change a workflow. In just a few minutes, you can alter the pages. In just a few hours, you can change the user journeys.

No-code tools empower you to iterate and experiment with your product to make it work for your users, whether that's yourself, your colleagues or your users.

4. No-code accelerates innovation

Typically, you've got an idea but worry about how you get the necessary resources to act on it. How do you get the buy-in, the team and the budget to bring this idea to life? The rate of innovation slows because every project seemingly seems like a big one.

When you start to use no-code, you are exposed to an entirely new world of what's possible. The speed and cost of using no-code shifts the mindset. It shifts from one of worrying which resources are available to making the most of the resources you have.

You're instantly amazed by its potential when you start using no-code. The ease at which you can bring ideas to life forces you to experiment as much as possible. The more you experiment, the more innovation.

Related: This No-Code App Builder Can be a Great Asset

5. No-code is here to stay

The previous notion has been that no-code is too early for enterprises. There's the idea that it's not scalable and won't withstand the number of users or records of enterprises.

This depends on how these no-code apps are built. If they're built with best practices in mind, they are capable of supporting you as you scale. Moreover, every no-code tool has prioritized this and is making huge strides to optimize scalability and performance.

tools are starting to be used by innovative and forward-thinking companies, but not enough. They're ready to withstand the millions of users and records. So if you're an enterprise, start exploring no-code tools to enable your workforce to become more innovative, efficient and productive.