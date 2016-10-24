Business

To Find Meaning in Your Business, Know Your 'What' and 'Why'

Without a clear 'why,' the 'what' of a business is really hard to pull together.
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

One of the things I love most about my job is coaching others into their greatness.

Truth be told, it doesn’t take much. But it makes a big difference to help someone get clarity on their vision.

This is a big part of what I teach in my Academy of The School of Greatness.

This week I was doing a coaching call, and it occurred to me that many people do not know what their why is.

And without a clear why, the “what” of a business is really hard to pull together.

It goes the other way around too. If you have a business that’s working but not in a meaningful why, you’re in for trouble.

Here are my thoughts on Episode 393.

