To Find Meaning in Your Business, Know Your 'What' and 'Why'
One of the things I love most about my job is coaching others into their greatness.
Truth be told, it doesn’t take much. But it makes a big difference to help someone get clarity on their vision.
This is a big part of what I teach in my Academy of The School of Greatness.
This week I was doing a coaching call, and it occurred to me that many people do not know what their why is.
And without a clear why, the “what” of a business is really hard to pull together.
It goes the other way around too. If you have a business that’s working but not in a meaningful why, you’re in for trouble.
Here are my thoughts on Episode 393.
