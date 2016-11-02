Instagram

Instagram to Test New Shopping Feature

Instagram users will be able to buy products from U.S.-based retailers through the photo-sharing app.
Image credit: Shutterstock
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Facebook Inc.'s Instagram said that it will start tests next week on a new shopping feature through which users can buy products from U.S.-based retailers via the photo-sharing app.

Retailers will be able to showcase up to five products in a Instagram post, and clicking on the various tags will give users a lot more detail about the product than was previously available, Instagram said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Instagram has also added a "shop now" link on each product, which, when clicked, will redirect users to the retailer's website where they can buy the product.

The new features are aimed at keeping Instagram users, who now number more than 500 million, on the app for longer during their shopping experience than before, when they would have to exit the app to research and buy products.

Instagram said it has signed up 20 U.S.-based retailers including accessories and apparel retailer Kate Spade, men's wear ecommerce company JackThreads and eye-wear maker Warby Parker.

The new feature will be available to a select users of Apple Inc.'s iOS-based devices within the United States from next week, Instagram said.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

