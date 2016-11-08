How Famous Entrepreneurs Are Spending Election Day
On Election Day, the number-one way you can make a difference is to cast your ballot. But many admired business leaders understand that their duty doesn’t end once they step away from the voting booth.
You may be working, trying to work while cable news plays in the background or hiding under the covers waiting for it all to end. However you’re spending the day, take a few moments to get inspired by these entrepreneurs using their social media followings and influence to encourage others to take action.
Donnie WahlbergThe actor-producer-restaurateur took the opportunity to remind Americans of their country’s collective entrepreneurial spirit and the fact that the people are the ones in charge.
He also tweeted that there’s a chance he may run for president the next time around.
Whomever wins tomorrow -— Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) November 8, 2016
Remember, they are not our boss.
Rather, they are our employee.
They work for us!#WeThePeople#Election2016
In four more years there is a strong possibility you will #FeelTheBerg #Election2016 #Election2020 #Wahlberg2020 #MakeAmericaLoveAgain ???? https://t.co/GoogcAXxbF— Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) November 8, 2016
Nely GalánAfter facing bullying and ethnic slurs as a child, Galán has devoted her career to advocating for multicultural women. Today is no exception.
Chicas, never forget that we, #Latinas & multicultural women, can really make anything happen, so please go out & vote today! #elections2016 pic.twitter.com/ySfjNelbPz— Nely Galan (@Nely_Galan) November 8, 2016
Steve CaseThe AOL co-founder has been an ardent supporter of Hillary Clinton. Today, he retweeted this viral photo of Donald Trump peeking over his voting booth as Trump’s wife, Melania, voted beside him.
Trust but verify pic.twitter.com/WjSPF9IGeS— Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) November 8, 2016
Jessica AlbaThe Honest Company founder tweeted a Snapchat screenshot of herself telling her followers to choose love.
Your voice matters! #Vote ?? choose #lovetoday pic.twitter.com/S6KzdPFJev— Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) November 8, 2016
Martha StewartLast night marked the premiere of VH1’s Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party. To promote the new show, Stewart tweeted, “I promise a fun respite from PRE election tv.” Today, she’s tweeting her support for Hillary Clinton.
Watch tonight Martha and snoops potluck dinner party on VH1 st 10 pm I promise a fun respite from PRE election tv pic.twitter.com/b9ZpdpWxdh— Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) November 7, 2016
Richard BransonThe Virgin Group founder has been extremely vocal today -- despite the fact that he’s a citizen of the United Kingdom!
I would like to see an entrepreneur become President one day – just not this one https://t.co/QaImNbeQ2P #ImWithHer pic.twitter.com/0gBmDOWZYA— Richard Branson (@richardbranson) November 8, 2016
Warren BuffettBuffett is leading the Drive 2 Vote campaign, which recruited, vetted and trained more than 100 drivers, registered and educated voters about voting protocols and directed them to their polling places. The billionaire even rented a trolley to transport voters to the polls in his hometown, Omaha.
Tommy ChongPotpreneur Tommy Chong proudly sported an “I Vote for Marijuana” shirt on Instagram in support of medicinal and recreational marijuana ballot measures in nine states.
Vote for Marijuana. #Election #Election2016
A photo posted by Tommy Chong (@heytommychong) on Nov 8, 2016 at 9:26am PST
Daymond JohnThe Shark Tank judge cast member and investor spent Monday handing out water and snacks to people in long early voting lines in Miami. He took to Facebook, posting one 16-minute video of himself and another post about voter suppression and his opinion of the candidates.
Karlie KlossKloss, who is the founder of girls coding summer camp Kode With Klossy, took women’s empowerment to a new level by tweeting a photo of herself with her ballot, accompanied by the hashtag #ImWithHer.
One of the greatest privileges we have as Americans is a voice. I’m proud to say I did my part, now it’s your turn. ? ??#ImWithHer pic.twitter.com/kJSNxLqy2u— Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) November 8, 2016
Kevin SystromFrom across the pond in London, the Instagram co-founder and CEO posed with an English bulldog, carefully emphasizing his furry friend’s nonpartisan stance.
Walked into an event and unexpectedly met this little bugger. He's not currently affiliated with either party but is watching the polls closely on this Election Day ?
A photo posted by Kevin Systrom (@kevin) on Nov 8, 2016 at 7:38am PST