Why Technical Skills Are Fundamental For Entrepreneurs Looking To Build Companies

Looking to launch? This Pay What You Want 'Learn to Code' training is key.
Image credit: Pexels.com
2 min read
It might seem like anyone with an entrepreneurial streak is bootstrapping their way into a company launch these days. It might be tempting to go out on a limb with a great idea: source the talent first, and figure out technicalities later.

But companies that exist in a digital sphere that lack founders with true technical competency shortchange themselves greatly. There are no real shortcuts. When you outsource your development and are out of touch with what your product requires to be successful, you set yourself up for failure.

We’re talking the nitty gritty stuff — i.e., programmatic knowledge. The major ones are used by companies large and small: just take a look at Python, used by the likes of Google, Dropbox, and Quora. Want to build a complex website? Ruby on Rails is used by Airbnb, Hulu, and Shopify.

In order to to sell an amazing digital product, you should have an understanding of what’s required to build and support it. If you’re looking to learn, and have no idea where to start, there’s the Pay What You Want: Learn to Code 2017 Bundle. It includes 156 hours of premium instruction on everything from Python to Ruby on Rails — everything the greats and will-be greats use to build companies.

Name any price for the bundle, and walk away with some great lectures, guaranteed. Want it all? Beat the average price that’s currently right around $23 and get all ten courses.

Buy it here, and gain the technical know-how you need to (successfully) build the company you want.

