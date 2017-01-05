Stumped For Profitable Business Ideas? Watch This Facebook Live.

A bestselling author and idea generator will share his technique to finding profitable business ideas for 2017.

January 5, 2017 3 min read

Think you have a great idea for a business? Many people do. Finding an idea that will be successful is more challenging -- and takes a special process.

According to Ramit Sethi, a master idea generator, New York Times bestselling author and CEO of GrowthLab.com, a company where entrepreneurs go to launch and grow their online business, it's easy to create a list of random business ideas but without the right framework, you can’t tell if these ideas will ever pan out.

To help people out, Sethi has created a simple exercise to get the ball rolling. Below are some of his tips.

To begin generating business ideas, ask yourself these four questions -- all came from Sethi's "The Ultimate Guide to Profitable Business Ideas."

Question #1: What do I already pay for?

When you think about it, we already pay other people for tons of random stuff.

Question #2: What skills do I have?

What are you great at? As you make your list, you’ll start to see what people might pay you for.

Question #3: What do my friends say I’m great at?

Maybe your friends are always saying, “Wow, you give amazing relationship advice. You’re the only person I come to.” Or, “Your apartment is so organized. I wish my place looked like this.”

Feel free to ask co-workers and family,

Question #4: What do I do on Saturday morning?

Friend, Ben Casnocha told Sethi, “When you’re trying to find a business idea, think about what you do on a Saturday morning.”

Another way to think of this is: If you were locked in a room with your friend, what could you talk about for three hours straight?

By the end of these four questions, you should have at least 20 ideas written down.

