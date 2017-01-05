Business Ideas

Stumped For Profitable Business Ideas? Watch This Facebook Live.

A bestselling author and idea generator will share his technique to finding profitable business ideas for 2017.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Stumped For Profitable Business Ideas? Watch This Facebook Live.
Image credit: Ramit Sethi
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read

Idea generator and entrepreneur Ramit Sethi hosted a Facebook Live on Entrepreneur's page, to help you find a business idea that will make you money. Sign up here for future Facebook Live events.

Think you have a great idea for a business? Many people do. Finding an idea that will be successful is more challenging -- and takes a special process.

According to Ramit Sethi, a master idea generator, New York Times bestselling author and CEO of GrowthLab.com, a company where entrepreneurs go to launch and grow their online business, it's easy to create a list of random business ideas but without the right framework, you can’t tell if these ideas will ever pan out.

To help people out, Sethi has created a simple exercise to get the ball rolling. Below are some of his tips.

Sethi will be digging in much deeper on a Facebook Live on Jan 11. at 12 pm EST giving you even more tools on how to create a business idea that can make you money in 2017. You can sign up at the bottom of the page.

To begin generating business ideas, ask yourself these four questions -- all came from Sethi's "The Ultimate Guide to Profitable Business Ideas."

Question #1: What do I already pay for?

When you think about it, we already pay other people for tons of random stuff.

Question #2: What skills do I have?

What are you great at? As you make your list, you’ll start to see what people might pay you for.

Question #3: What do my friends say I’m great at?

Maybe your friends are always saying, “Wow, you give amazing relationship advice. You’re the only person I come to.” Or, “Your apartment is so organized. I wish my place looked like this.”

Feel free to ask co-workers and family,

Question #4: What do I do on Saturday morning?

Friend, Ben Casnocha told Sethi, “When you’re trying to find a business idea, think about what you do on a Saturday morning.”

Another way to think of this is: If you were locked in a room with your friend, what could you talk about for three hours straight?

By the end of these four questions, you should have at least 20 ideas written down.

Sethi will share these tips and others in a Facebook Live.

In the Facebook Live, Ramit will show you how to:

 

  • Generate business ideas that work for you and your skillsets
  • Uncover money-making angles for those ideas
  • Share tactics to validate your concept with friends and discover new and unique pain points your business can solve
  • Give you the confidence to move forward on your new venture

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Business Ideas

Looking for a Business Idea? Turn What Other People Complain About Into an Opportunity.

Business Ideas

Business Idea of the Day: Mobile Mechanic

Business Ideas

Business Idea of the Day: Virtual Ghost Kitchen