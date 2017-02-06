Budget2017

Budget 2017 to Strengthen India's Growth Story

The Budget made some important sector specific announcements for MSME sector.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Budget 2017 to Strengthen India's Growth Story
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Founder & CEO, Power2SME
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

“Union Budget 2017-18 covered a large breadth of topics and touched upon variety of aspects, making it a transformational budget for India. Having said that, the budget could have been better had the government focused on more number of initiatives announced per industry, to give the budget more depth and make it more valuable for all industries, especially for manufacturing and MSME sector.

The Budget made some important sector specific announcements for MSME sector. The reduction of income tax rate to 25% (from the existing 30%) for smaller companies within an ambit of a INR 50 crore turnover has been announced. This 5% tax respite will make a huge difference in the revenue chains of the MSMEs and we will also witness a significant shift from proprietorship registrations to private limited/ LLP registered firms creating a more favorable working environment for MSME players. Other measure targeted towards MSMEs focus on the businesses with turnover up to Rs 2 crore and for them, a reduction has been announced in the existing rate of deemed profit of 8% under section 44AD of the Income Tax Act to 6% in respect of the amount of total turnover or gross receipts received through banking channel / digital means. Additionally, the government’s decision to double the lending target of banks under MUDRA Yojna to INR2.44 lakh crores will further boost the financial morale of the MSME sector. By altering the taxation policies and improving lending facilities, the government aims to provide a level playing field to MSME players and will also give the much needed boost to the MSME sector. Also, the finance minister has announced a fiscal deficit target of 3.2% for the financial year 2017-18 up from the goal of 3% set earlier, which will give more flexibility to RBI to bring down the interest rates.

In continuation of its (government’s) aim to make India a global manufacturing hub, the government has further announced to increase the allocation and incentives of schemes like M-SIPS and EDF to Rs745 crore for electronic manufacturers in India. On the other hand, FM also announced that increased digital transactions will help MSMEs with easy access to formal credit. All these moves clearly re-emphasize the government’s focus on its flagship campaigns Make in India and Digital India.  

We welcome the government’s budgetary announcements targeted to empower the MSME sector. The implementation of these announcements are projected to positively impact about 96% of MSMEunits (both manufacturing and service) in India. These enhancements will definitely result in more number of MSMEs joining the formal economy.

India has already moved up in the value chain, as the 6th largest manufacturing country from its previous 9th position. Today’s budgetary announcement will further strengthen the growth story. However, I feel that there are still many changes required in the sector in order to tap its full potential”

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Budget2017

Budget 2017: A Welcome Move on One crore Houses for the Poor

Budget2017

A Private Domestic Investment Will Bring Industrial Growth Next Year

Budget2017

Foreign Exchange Will Not Set Off Impact from The Export Earners