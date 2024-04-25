Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.

Health Insurtech Startup FlashAid Secures USD 2.5 Mn Funding

Health care and Insurtech company Flashaid has raised USD 2.5 million in a pre-Series A round led by Piper Serica Angel Fund and global venture capital firm SOSV.

Early-stage investors—Z21 Ventures Fund and ZNLGrowth Fund—participated in this round.

The funds raised will be used for growth and expansion in six new cities.

Founded by Manoj Gupta and Gunjali Kothari, Flashaid offers a full-stack health solution with proprietary pre-underwritten products, open APIs, and embedded solutions.

Formerly known as EasyAspataal, Flashaid is building an API-first health cover to make health insurance affordable and accessible to digital India. It is developing a distinctive channel for retail health plan distribution via a B2B2C platform.

"With an expected 30% surge in digital platform adoption by 2030, a significant opportunity emerges to align the ecosystem towards providing scalable solutions that promote health equity in India. We're actively embracing this digital evolution through our API-centric strategy, which resonates with the shifting behaviors of customers in the process of purchasing and accessing healthcare services. This approach aims to make the healthcare ecosystem more accessible and user-friendly, benefiting the wider population," said Gunjali Kothari, Co-Founder at Flashaid.

Over the last year, the Mumbai-based platform claims to have partnered with over 20 platforms to distribute 30,000+ health covers.

The company has an ARR (annual run rate) of USD 1 million and is expected to grow to USD 10 million ARR in the next two years.

Logistics Optimisation Startup MatchLog Solutions Raises USD 1.5 Mn Funding

MatchLog Solutions, a pioneer in sustainable container logistics and supply chain optimization, today announced the closing of USD 1.5 million in a pre-series A round led by Motion Ventures and July Ventures, with participation from Venture Catalysts, Blue Ashva Capital, and Capital A.

This funding will enable the company's shift to a full platform model, emphasizing carbon reduction as a core aspect of its offering. The investment will also expand MatchLog's market presence, enhance strategic partnerships, and deepen collaborations within the global shipping and port ecosystems.

Dhruv Taneja, Founder and CEO, MatchLog, said, "Our transition from a marketplace to a platform model is aimed at scaling our operations and increasing our sustainability efforts. Since starting our operations, we've managed 200,000 containers and improved their efficiency by around 50%. This has reduced our carbon emissions by 40,000 metric tonnes, contributing significantly to the reduction of the container logistics carbon footprint in India."

"Looking forward, we plan to handle 2 million trips annually, aiming to cut an additional 800,000 metric tonnes of emissions and save over USD 100 million in freight costs," he added.

In 2022, the Mumbai-based platform raised USD 3 million from Blue Ashva Capital, Rainmatter Climate Technologies, and Capital-A.

Established in July 2019 by Dhruv Taneja, Harsh Vardhan Gupta, Manish Singh, and Abhishek Baheti, MatchLog is revolutionizing the logistics sector by optimizing cargo, container, and trailer movements, significantly reducing operational wastage.

Cliff Tan, Investment Principal, Motion Ventures, said, "Our investment reflects our strong belief in MatchLog's platform-first approach, which enhances logistical efficiency and significantly reduces the environmental impact of global trade. We are confident that this strategic collaboration will strengthen MatchLog's market presence and establish new benchmarks for sustainable practices in logistics."

Healthtech Startup Endimension Technology Raises INR 6 Cr

Healthcare AI startup Endimension Technology announced that it has raised INR 6 crore in a pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

Other investors in this round include Sucseed Indovation, SINE IIT Bombay, and individual angel investors.

The platform aims to use the raised funds to fuel AI research and development, team expansion, and software enhancement.

Launched in 2018 by Bharadwaj Kss, Apparao Mlv, and Karthik Kannegondla, Endimension Technology is a technology company specializing in AI-driven solutions for radiology diagnostics.

The platform claims that it has conducted over 1 million patient scans and is present in 400 hospitals and diagnostic centers spanning various regions.

Ivy Chin, Partner, Inflection Point Ventures, said, "The Indian radio-diagnosis market, growing at a CAGR of 15%+ over the last decade, has got a lot of focus on equipment and infrastructure. The understated need is that of qualified professionals, i.e., radiologists, to manage this burgeoning demand. There has been growth across tiers I, II, and III for equipment, but the availability and prohibitive costs of trained radiologists exacerbate the problem of demand outstripping supply.

"Endimension focuses on leveraging AI to facilitate faster assessment and diagnosis, employing generative AI to streamline report generation and reduce the time required by radiologists. IPV is confident that this investment will contribute towards the betterment of the industry," he added.