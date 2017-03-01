Life Lessons

3 Experiences That Changed My World View

There is more to a rich life than what we put on a spreadsheet.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 Experiences That Changed My World View
Image credit: Westend61 | Getty Images
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur and Penny Stock Expert
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We are shaped by our experiences. It should come as no surprise that the most successful people on the planet are always seeking out new experiences and new perspectives. I decided to do that for myself. I went out into the world and what I came back with was a wealth of knowledge that has served me well until now.

If I had to narrow them down, I would say these three experiences were vital in shaping my world view.

1. Sometimes you are too unproven.

Once upon a time I had my own hedge fund and I was looking for capital. I came up against an older hedge fund manager. He considered my strategy and said he loved what he saw. I thought I was in, but then he turned around and said he wouldn’t invest because he considered me too young and unproven.

I left feeling quite annoyed with the man. I believed he was wrong because I had so much confidence in myself. Just a few months later I had what was and still is the biggest loss of my career -- $500,000. I would go on to write about my $500,000 loss in a book I made available for free.

It made me realize that, yes, sometimes you are too unproven and you do need to seek out new experiences.

Related: It Made Sense at the Time: Why I Passed on Uber's Seed Round

2. Burning the candle at both ends will scorch your fingers.

As a hedge fund manager, I went where all young hedge fund managers think they should go: New York City. I enjoyed my time in New York and I wouldn’t change it for the world, but the lifestyle soon started to get to me. Working all day and partying until 3 a.m.. only to start work again a few hours later isn’t sustainable.

I realized this before I blew everything, I had and moved out of New York. It gave me a fresh perspective on work and I could get my work/life balance back into alignment. It’s important to have fun, but you also need to give yourself time to have fun.

Related: 7 Gratification-Delaying Daily Habits for Becoming a Millionaire

3. We are spoiled.

As a young hedge fund manager, I always looked at the ultra-wealthy and wished I could be them. But going to Laos with the Pencils of Promise charity completely changed my view. Watching children using plastic bottles on their feet as shoes was an image that stuck with me.

We are spoiled. It led me to donating $1 million to this charity and funding the building of over 20 schools, complete with the latest e-readers for the kids. Sometimes you need to look down as well as up to keep everything in perspective. It was one of the most sobering experiences of my life.

Related: Which Tech Billionaires Donate the Most to Charity? (Infographic)

These three lessons taught me the principles of experience, work/life balance, and looking at your life in the grand scheme of things. But how did I learn these lessons? I got out there. And so should you.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Life Lessons

Looking at Very Old Photos Has Changed My Perspective on Business and Life in General

Life Lessons

Why Middle-Aged-Men Are Such Lousy Sales Prospects

Life Lessons

These Blunders Cost Me an Entire Year of My Life