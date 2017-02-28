The Cornerstones of a Successful Mobile Website Strategy

February 28, 2017 4 min read

Taking your mobile website to the next level is a challenge. A large number of mobile users are spending more time on their devices to browse the internet and the complexities involved in the maintenance and upkeep of a mobile website along with its desktop version of the website makes it an arduous task.

But at least you know for a fact that your target audience is most probably using a mobile to get to the website. This is why focusing on creating a stellar mobile website strategy from scratch makes sense. Done right, it will surely offer you maximum ROI.

Here are some points that can be considered as the cornerstones of a successful mobile strategy.

A Mobile-Friendly Site

The first step that you need to take is to ensure that your website is mobile-friendly. Even Google encourages businesses to have mobile-friendly websites and offers actionable tips that come in handy for developers.

You can get started by leveraging mobile-specific features such as pinch to zoom, fingerprint sensors, GPS, Gyrometers, side buttons, front camera and so on and so forth. Once you’ve figured out how you can use the features for your site, there’ll be no looking back. And don’t just limit yourself to one or a couple of features. Stretch your imagination and use as many mobile-specific features as possible and your website will be “mobile ready.”

Guiding Users to Their Goal(s)

As much as it is important to get those footfalls on your website, you also need to make sure that the end-users meet their goals. Before that, ask yourself questions like:

Will they be able to find what they are searching for?

How quickly can they a specific section or a page on the website?

Can they use the call-to-action buttons without zooming in?

These questions will help you up the user experience game, cut down on bounce rate and take the users a step closer to taking a call-to-action.

Persuasive Content

Mobile screen sizes are much smaller than desktop screens and it’s not impossible to guess the scenario what will happen if you try to dump all the content in the screen.

Hint: it will look no less than a visual mess and adversely affect end users’ readability.

Don’t take the limited screen size as a roadblock, but as an opportunity to persuade your target audience:

Declutter the pages and keep the content bite-sized.

Make use of white spaces to make the content readable.

Encourage users to scroll (long scrolling) to reach the content they are looking for.

Use more images and reduce text.

Keep it simple silly!

The Right Kind of Theme

While designing a mobile website, you need to take into consideration the theme as well. Make sure that it is responsive or designed for touchscreens so that the users can use gestures like swipes and taps to go from step 1 to step 2 and so on. And the best part is that you can get the themes customized to suit your requirements. Colorlib, for instance, creates amazing WordPress themes, which fit the bill.

Introduce Interactive Elements

Interactive websites take mobile-friendliness to new levels.

Users love it when a site is interactive and offers them “Easter Eggs.” Use them to make your mobile website cut through the noise and get some love from users.

For instance, Blue Fountain Media makes the users an offer they can’t refuse – play Pacman when they hit a dead end (404 page). Given how lucrative the game is, users are bound to stay on the website instead of tapping the “close” button!

Conclusion

There’s no “one-strategy-to-win-it-all” for a successful mobile website strategy. But these points may do the trick for you, provided you try them at least once!

Bonus tip: Never stop testing your mobile for UX and UI across different mobile devices. At the same time, never back down from experimenting and following your heart.

