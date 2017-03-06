Good, Bad & Ugly! Artificial Intelligence for Humans is All of This & More

March 6, 2017 3 min read

Even though artificial intelligence may have positive effects, why create it if it has the potential to backfire. Many big tech companies are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence to make their businesses more efficient. In January 2015, Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk, and dozens of artificial intelligence experts signed an open letter on artificial intelligence calling for research on the societal impacts of AI. Artificial Intelligence, chatbots, self –driving cars and robots often seem like a part of science fiction movies, but in reality, they have already started affecting our daily lives. For example, companies like Wipro and Infosys are deploying AI platform to do the job of engineers.

There are always good and bad sides to every new technology and AI is no exception to this condition. Given below are three examples of the good, the bad and the ugly of Artificial Intelligence.

When Siri Failed to Understand Typical Accents

When Apple released its digital AI assistant, Siri, in October 2011, iPhone users had a lot of expectations with the new bot. Yet despite its growing popularity, Siri was often criticized for its problems and technical glitches. Siri has not been well received by some English speakers with distinctive accents. The personal assistant’s lack of understanding different accents clearly depicts the restrictions of present AI technology.Today artificial intelligence can’t understand changing needs of humans, how will they control our lives then?

Microsoft AI Chatbot Tay’s Disastrous Debut:

Tay, an artificial intelligence chatbot that was originally released by Microsoft Corporation via Twitter on March 23, 2016.It caused subsequent controversy when the bot began to post inflammatory and offensive tweets through its Twitter account, forcing Microsoft to shut down the service only 16 hours after its launch. According to the company, this error was caused by trolls who "attacked" the service as the bot made replies based on its interactions with people on Twitter.

Shopping via Voice with Amazon’s Alexa:

Amazon Alexa seemed to be the star last year as Alexa devices topped Amazon's best-seller list last year. Alexa is an intelligent personal assistant developed by Amazon Lab126, made popular by the Amazon Echo. It is capable of voice interaction, music playback, making to-do lists, setting alarms, streaming podcasts, playing audiobooks, and providing weather, traffic, and other real-time information. Alexa can also control several smart devices using itself as a home automation hub.

Currently, interaction and communication with Alexa are only available in English and German. What sets apart Alexa from other AI assistants is its personal shopping feature. The device is directly linked to the e-commerce website catalog, which allows customers to order products through voice purchasing option.