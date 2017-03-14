What is Cloud Migration and Why is it Important

March 14, 2017 6 min read

The business scenario is in constant evolution, empowering customers to access unlimited information at the behest of the omnipotent internet. The digital revolution has ushered in a power from the hands of business heads to the demands of customers as today’s highly competitive environment provides enough impetus of choice. Hence, a requirement is built for diligent insights into consumer behaviour, to get an added leverage. This, alongside the need for a comprehensive system that houses and collates the apt information, channelizing it to the optimal avenues, is what has brought innovations like cloud system into the foray.

The cloud has seen a outstanding growth, that can be contributed to its rapid pace of adoption, taking precedence over traditional on-premise hardware. If one follows the growth path of cloud carefully, he/she will be able to easily understand that the adoption of cloud services has seen a rise across all industry type and the size of business. Given its huge potential for different industries, verticals such as manufacturing, railways, banking, retail, education and healthcare all are switching to cloud services for optimized reach and performance as well as for elasticity

Scalability and pay-as-you-go pricing models are the key benefit provided by cloud services to organizations for enhanced effectiveness through technology. Here are some of the key advantages of opting for cloud services:

1. Flexibility

Flexibility is the first advantage that comes to mind while elucidating benefits of any cloud-based system. Cloud-based services are idyllic for organizations with fluctuating bandwidth demands as it customizes its services accordingly. If the needs increase it’s easy to scale up the cloud capacity, facilitated by the service’s remote servers and vice-versa. This scaled level of agility provides organizations with untapped advantage over competitors –ranking ‘operational agility’ as one of the top driver for cloud adoption.

2. Disaster recovery

It is imperative for organizations of every size to invest on robust disaster recovery, but due to lack of pertinent capital and knowledge, this vital reinforcement is kept at the backseat till the disaster strikes. With the advent of cloud, organisations are opening their eyes to the benefits of a fool-proof disaster recovery system. A cloud-based backup and recovery solution saves time and money while avoiding large up-front investment and roll up third-party expertise as unnecessary expenditures. More than anything else, it provides the safety and security of information, data. The value of this facility is most appreciated when an incident occurs. DR prepares an organisation to be more compliant to many of the standards getting in-place.

3. Security

Security violations such as hacking (unauthorized entry into the system), data theft, and identity theft often set organization back by crores due to loss of not only the equipment but the sensitive data in it. Cloud computing provides greater security at such occurrences. Since the data is stored in a parametric environment, only those who have set the functions can access it, irrespective of what happens to the machine, wiping data from lost machines to prevent it from going into wrong hands.

4. Mobility

Lack of mobility is one of the setbacks that organizations are plagued by, as frequent business meetings and plans to move from one nation to other happens regularly. One cannot depend on a dedicated personal to operate cloud as the unavailability of the said person can cause a furore amongst inside management. Owing to the all encompassive and streamlined operations of cloud computing, one needs only an internet connection to get access to data, while working upon it. And with most serious cloud services offering mobile apps, one is not restricted to any sole device to get work done.

5. Increased collaboration

Often, operations and responsibilities become cumbersome to collate, especially in organizations which are growing by leaps and bounds. A collaborated effort is needed from the team to complete various tasks in the least, in the tightest of time frame. This is where cloud system, with its flexibility and mobility, come of a great help. When teams access, edit and share documents in a streamlined fashion, they get an impetus to surge ahead with organizational goals in mind.

6. Competitiveness

This is amongst one of the chief factors for cloud adoption. Due to the reduction in the bottom-line for many companies owing to cloud adoption, it directly reflects in the cost of services provided to their customers. The cost of maintenance for organizations is dramatically as the entire process has is under the upkeep of the cloud provider. Cloud, single headedly has brought the cost of innovation down. Today even a start-up has the ability to build a product or service its customer in a scalable cost effective manner.

Conclusion As companies rush to join the cloud revolution it has become vital to exchange older practices with further comprehensive solutions. Cloud computing is proving to be an asset that not only an organization, but the entire industry can safely bank on. Most of all, cloud allows companies to focus on what their core business model and leave the management of the environment to the provider to a greater extent.