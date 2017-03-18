The Executive Selection: Carl F. Bucherer

March 18, 2017 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For ‘treps who like timepieces that boasts of both prime style and powerful performance, then the Carl F. Bucherer Manero Flyback in rose gold may be right up your alley. Revved up for Baselworld 2016, the brand introduces the new Manero chronograph-promising (and delivering) technical distinction, thanks to its fascinating flyback function, of course. A nod to its classic case in 18K rose gold, complete with a champagne-colored dial, endows this timepiece with incomparable refinement and modernity.

Related: The Executive Selection: H. Moser & Cie