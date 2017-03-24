Women in Business

How to Survive Being the Only Woman in the Workplace

Being the only one can be hard in the subtlest ways. Here are a few ways to overcome the daily grind of being a lone soldier.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
How to Survive Being the Only Woman in the Workplace
Image credit: Willie B. Thomas | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Vice President of Marketing at BlueConic
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You’ve read Feminist Fight Club and Bossypants. You follow Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner's site @lennyletter and actress @annakendrick47 on Instagram while posting inspirational memes about fixing your ponytail and handling it. You dutifully re-tweet comediennes Amy Schumer and Mindy Kaling and like posts from Michelle Obama and Arianna Huffington on Facebook. You religiously attend your Lean In Circle meetings and sweat it out during spin to Beyoncé. You know who runs the world.

There are so many positive trends to point to when it comes to the progress women have made since, well, really any point in history from which you’d like to start counting.

And yet.

For those of us who are the only women in our workplaces -- or the only woman on a particular team or in management -- the weight of all this expectation and promise can be a burden. Even if you’re unshakably confident, unperturbed by being perceived as bitchy and deft at handling the slights you encounter, being the only one can be hard in the subtlest ways.

Related: Tory Burch's Top Advice for Women Entrepreneurs: Trust Your Instincts

When I was younger, my mom gave me notecards that said “Ginger Rogers did everything Fred Astaire did, but backwards and in high heels.” It took a year of being the only woman at my company to fully appreciate what that meant: You are expected to perform (at least as) well, but without pointing out why what you’re doing is actually more challenging, because you must navigate landmines of preconceived notions and pernicious bias your male counterparts simply don’t.

Here are a few ways to overcome the daily grind of being a lone soldier:

Become fluent in a tongue that isn’t your own, but don’t lose your native language.

I hold my own in “guy talk.” I have my own (i.e. not my husband’s) ESPN Insider account, I play in multiple fantasy football leagues and I enjoy a good chirp with the best of them. But, I’m still not a guy, and some of the things that I also enjoy talking about are not necessarily topics that the men around me consider. A few months of never slipping into your native language can be exhausting. My advice: Don’t pretend to be “one of the guys,” but instead proudly own that you’re able to join their conversations and challenge them to talk about other topics, too. Serena Williams and the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team might be good neutral ground to start. 

Related: 21 Silicon Valley Women Who Are More Qualified to Be on Your Board Than Mark Cuban

Pick your battles and be patient.

I fully support you if you wake up every morning and channel your modern-day Joan of Arc to crusade for women’s equality at your workplace. But girl, you’re going to be tired awfully quickly if you go this route, because someone will say something every day that will get you worked up. You can’t go to the mat every time; instead, start with a few choice words. A quick, “Really?” or “That’s bold” goes a long way to correcting behaviors without embarrassing the person or appearing overly confrontational.

This doesn't apply, however, when your credibility, performance and/or authority are on the line. I was running a meeting to launch a new process with a dozen attendees when a male peer interrupted me to say that he “didn’t think this would work.” I calmly replied that perhaps we could talk about it one-on-one after the meeting -- at which point I told him point blank that his comment was totally unacceptable and disrespectful.

Related: 6 Changes Your Company Must Make to Develop More Female Leaders

Build an inclusive, supportive #squad.

Plenty has already been written about women failing to support each other, and I find that this is acutely problematic in situations where one woman is about to have female co-workers for the first time. Be honest: If you’re the woman who figured it out on her own, do you feel a little bitter that anyone who comes after you shouldn’t have to scale the mountain too? Do you feel possessive of the relationships you’ve built and the reputation you’ve earned? GET OVER IT.

The best thing you can do for your career is to earn the trust and respect of everyone -- especially other women. Reach out to women in other companies who are your peers. Attend networking events even if you hate going (I can’t stand them) and bring your friends, too. Set an example of awesomeness for all the women who join the ranks after you and make that your legacy -- not that of the only woman who managed to make it through Survivor: Business Edition.

Remember, while you may be the first or only woman in your particular scenario, countless have come before and more will follow. Persist in your ambitions, call on the community to support you, and remember this gem from the aforementioned Anna Kendrick: “You can still be a good person and not the nicest one in the room.” 

More From Women Entrepreneur

Building Your Street Cred to Get the Salary You Deserve
Career Advice

Building Your Street Cred to Get the Salary You Deserve

Once you know how to earn credibility in a job environment, you can ask for - and earn - the money you deserve.
Kanika Tolver | 6 min read
How the Founder of MAKERS Is Inspiring Change Around the Globe
Inspiration

How the Founder of MAKERS Is Inspiring Change Around the Globe

Jessica Abo sits down with Dyllan McGee to discuss her new documentary and tips to get out of a creative funk.
Jessica Abo | 1 min read
5 Beauty Products Every Traveling Entrepreneur Needs in Her Suitcase
Beauty

5 Beauty Products Every Traveling Entrepreneur Needs in Her Suitcase

Start or even keep your skincare routine while on the road.
Entrepreneur Deals | 4 min read
How to Work the Room Like a Network Hustler
Career Advice

How to Work the Room Like a Network Hustler

Learning to be a networking go-getter is easy if you follow this advice from a networking pro.
Kanika Tolver | 9 min read

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Women in Business

How to Build Your Business Like a Woman

Women in Business

Why Our Differences Are Our Greatest Strength

Women in Business

10 Prominent Women Leaders Share Their Thoughts on How to Close the Gender Wage Gap