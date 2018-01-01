Guest Writer

Vice President of Marketing at BlueConic

Cory Munchbach is the vice president of marketing at BlueConic, a customer data platform, where she oversees inbound, outbound and all other marketing and associated activities. Prior to joining BlueConic, Munchbach was an analyst on the customer insights practice at Forrester Research, covering the intersection of marketing strategy and technology, and an expert in the marketing technology landscape. She worked with user and vendor clients globally and was quoted frequently in industry-leading publications such as Forbes, AdAge, MediaPost, MarketingWeek and AdExchanger. Munchbach is a Boston College alum and proud Boston native.